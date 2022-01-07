Unless an appeal can somehow make its way to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control, the proposed Southwestern and East Dubuque football co-operative will begin under a two-year postseason ban.
But, Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller said he is working on a contingency plan for a 10th game that could result in a college bowl game type of environment — without the travel to a warmer climate, though.
The Six Rivers Conference athletic directors unanimously approved a motion to recommend allowing the co-op to compete in the league beginning next fall. While just an advisory vote for the league’s superintendent, it is an important step nonetheless.
If the Six Rivers superintendents approve the co-op at its Jan. 25 meeting, Southwestern/East Dubuque — or potentially a unique name specifically for the football team — would be eligible to compete for the league championship immediately.
Initially, it was possible that the co-op would not face a postseason ban at all, but that was a mistake in information from the WIAA, Koeller said. He was later told there would be a one-year playoff ban before that was corrected to two years.
“That had us a little worried at Southwestern,” Koeller said. “We don’t like a two-year postseason ban, but it certainly wasn’t going to change our minds going forward with the co-op. I was worried, oh man, when we meet with East Dubuque and have to drop that bomb on them, would it change anything on their end?”
There is no current path to appeal the decision, but that doesn’t mean both administrators won’t do everything in their power to get the decision overturned.
“In our experience, almost anything can be appealed to the Board of Control, so we’ll see if that’s an option,” Koeller said.
East Dubuque, meanwhile, hasn’t wavered in its commitment to the co-op.
“Obviously there’s a few things that have to take place and a few meetings that are still upcoming that we will know more details in that regard,” East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni said. “But as far as what we’re looking at, we as a school do not see that as a deterrent. Obviously it’s not ideal, but it still doesn’t change all of the pieces and parts of the process that we’ve gone through. This is still the best decision we can make as a district moving forward for the football program.”
While the co-op would not be eligible for the postseason until the 2024 season, the WIAA allows teams that do not qualify for the playoffs to play an extra game during the first round of the postseason.
Koeller was presented an idea to make that game against an out-of-area opponent and to play it at a college stadium.
“There are some pretty neat college stadiums sprinkled throughout our state or our region,” Koeller said. “I haven’t reached out to anybody, but you just think offhand, a game at the Rock Bowl could be a pretty neat thing for high school football players.”
Both schools have solicited feedback from the communities in the form of surveys asking opinions on the team mascot and if the team should be referred to as Southwestern/East Dubuque or something else. In most co-op agreements, the host team — in this case Southwestern because the team is competing in Wisconsin — would be listed first.
Warcats — a mashing of Warriors and Wildcats — would seem to be an obvious choice. Koeller said one Southwestern student leaned into the directional nature of the co-op name and suggested the football team go by the Southwestern/East Dubuque Northerners.
The team is expected to use a blue and white color scheme, a no-brainer considering those are the main colors of both schools currently.
Sirianni said the schools have worked out most of the financial and logistical details, such as paying for uniforms, officials and travel.
“It’s pretty straight forward. We’re not recreating the wheel,” Sirianni said. “There’s been multiple other co-ops here that we’ve kind of looked at their agreements and picked the pieces that worked best for our situation.”
Still to be worked out is the coaching staff. That will be among the topics discussed next week, along with when to seek final approval from their respective school boards.
“It’s going to have to happen sometime in the next month or two here, we just have to decide when that’s going to happen for both schools,” Sirianni said.