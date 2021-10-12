Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 victory over Penn State on Saturday in Iowa City. Petras has led Iowa to 12 consecutive victories as the Hawkeyes are ranked second in the nation.
IOWA CITY — Scroll through social media during an Iowa football game and you will see fans venting about quarterback Spencer Petras.
His numbers aren’t gaudy, but he’s certainly gotten the job done.
Since losing his first two career starts, all Petras has done is win. He improved to 12-2 as a starter following then-No. 3-ranked Iowa’s 23-20 victory over No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The second-year starter is completing 59.8% of his passes (194 of 324) for 2,226 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions over the last dozen games.
“We’ve had confidence in him even when it was a little bumpy a year ago. I know the outside world didn’t share maybe as much,” Ferentz said. “We get to see these players day by day. And teammates get to see each other also. They know how invested he is. He’s not a weak-minded guy. He’s on the right track.”
Petras currently has the best winning percentage (.857) for a starting quarterback in program history.
But it wasn’t easy on Saturday. Petras started the day just 1-for-9, but finished 17 of 31 for 195 yards with two touchdowns and an interception — which came on a tipped pass moments after Iowa had forced a turnover on defense.
The game-winning drive with a little less than 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter took just one snap. Petras connected with a wide-open Nico Ragaini for a 44-yard touchdown.
“I have all the confidence in the world in him,” Hawkeyes cornerback Matt Hankins said. “When it came down to it, he made the plays and that’s what we needed. The first half was iffy for the whole team, but in the fourth quarter we came back and finished it off and that’s all we can do.”
Iowa has outscored its opponents, 403-161, during its current winning streak, which is the program’s longest since opening the 2015 season 12-0. Iowa has won six straight games against ranked opponents dating to 2019, the program’s longest such streak in 60 years.
This is also the third time the Hawkeyes have opened a season 6-0 under Ferentz (2009, 2015). Iowa has won 10 consecutive Big Ten games just once in program history (2001-02). With nine straight in the books, it can match the program record with a homecoming win Saturday over Purdue. Iowa also became bowl-eligible for the 20th consecutive season.