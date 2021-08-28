Luke Persenico, Joao Fernandes and Patrick Asamoah each scored goals as the Clarke University men’s soccer team defeated Trinity Christian, 3-1, to pick up its first win of the season on Friday in Palos Heights, Ill.
Persenico scored at the 3:27 mark to open the scoring for the Pride (1-1), and after Christian tied it, Fernandes gave Clarke the lead at 57:19. Asamoah scored off a Jan Wadsack assist at 75:22 for the insurance goal.
Jan Paule made seven saves at goalkeeper for the Pride.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Trinity Christian 4, Clarke 1 — At Palos Heights, Ill.: Shannon Catchur scored and Brynlee Ward made eight saves, but the Pride dropped to 1-1.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Briar Cliff 3, Clarke 1 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Hempstead grad Amber Cooksley led the Pride (1-3) with 14 kills and Maddy Melvin added 11 kills in a 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 road defeat.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dyersville Beckman 3, Vinton-Shellsburg 1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Kiersten Schmitt was an unstoppable force with 32 kills, Leah Wessels delivered 55 assists and Olivia Hogan 25 digs, as the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Trailblazers claimed their opener on Thursday, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18.
Pearl City 2, Stockton 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas hit for 13 kills and had four blocks, but the Blackhawks lost a thriller on Thursday, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23.
GIRLS GOLF
Kirsch medals — At Darlington, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch fired a 38 and earned medalist honors at a five-team meet at Darlington Country Club.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 6, Cascade 2 — At Peosta, Iowa: Anthony Ruden struck out 12 in a complete-game victory as the Ramblers won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoff championship. Key West finished its season with a fifth straight tournament win after taking titles at Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville and Peosta. Ruden also struck out 14 in a 2-0 win over Farley in the semifinals.