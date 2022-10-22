EPWORTH, Iowa — The Bobcats are back in. And with a little revenge under their belts.

Grant Glausser ran for more than 200 yards for the fourth time this season, Caleb Klein intercepted a pass and caught two touchdown passes, and Western Dubuque punched its first official ticket to the postseason since the 2019 state championship season with a 36-26 victory over Mason City on Friday night at Buchman Field.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.