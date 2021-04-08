Dubuque Senior won four events late Tuesday at the Bobcat Relays hosted by Western Dubuque High School.
Matthew Kruse won the 200 in 23.07 and the 400 in 49.59, Robert Howes claimed the 3,200 in 11:07.96, and Nate Brestrup, Jaden Arnold, Cole Smith and Connor Kilgore took the distance medley relay in 3:56.88 for the Rams, who finished fourth of eight teams.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 144 points, followed by Western Dubuque with 140.5 points and titles from the 4x100 of Tyler Horstman, Mitchell Ashline, Tommy DeSollar and Logan Brosius in 44.54 and shot putter Dakota Hoffman, who threw 50-2.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Senior 7, Iowa City High 2 — At Iowa City: Natalie Kaiser needed three sets to win at No. 1 singles, then teamed with Maddy Sampson-Brown to win at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Wahlert: Nathan Donovan scored on a penalty kick and Nick Bandy made three saves for Wahlert.