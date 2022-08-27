ed sw
Southwestern/East Dubuque’s Hayden Schemmel tries to elude Boscobel tacklers during their game Friday night in Hazel Green, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The newly formed Southwestern/East Dubuque football co-op celebrated its home opener in style.

The WarCats cruised to a 42-0 win over Boscobel on Friday night at Southwestern High School. Southwestern students played on their newly renovated home field for the first time in nearly a year, after the final three games of the 2021 season were canceled due to low participation numbers.

