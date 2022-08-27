HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The newly formed Southwestern/East Dubuque football co-op celebrated its home opener in style.
The WarCats cruised to a 42-0 win over Boscobel on Friday night at Southwestern High School. Southwestern students played on their newly renovated home field for the first time in nearly a year, after the final three games of the 2021 season were canceled due to low participation numbers.
“Immediately after the season was over, we began looking for a team to co-op with and got the approval of our school board and conference,” Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller said. “We submitted our request to the WIAA and heard back from them fairly quickly that it was going to be approved with some post-season penalties.”
The newly formed WarCats will not be allowed into postseason play for two years, as a recent appeal request was denied.
“We are just moving forward with looking for a 10th game that our kids can play, perhaps at a college stadium,” Koeller said. “Kids from both schools are extremely excited to be playing football this year.”
Koeller said once the co-op was confirmed, he quickly noticed the two schools beginning to bond.
“I was a little surprised to start seeing East Dubuque kids in the stands at our home basketball games, and sure enough our kids were going to East Dubuque as well,” Koeller said. “It was pretty awesome to see, and the two teams have really embraced the transition.”
Both communities were well represented in the stands Friday night.
“The community support has been tremendous,” Koeller said. “Everyone is on board and is excited to see the lights on again.”
Southwestern/East Dubuque football coach Joe Edler echoed that excitement.
“Not only are the kids excited to be playing football, but they’re here to show that these two schools can field a successful program,” Edler said. “They worked out together all summer, and that is really showing here in our first couple games.”
The WarCats (2-0) took a bit to get things going offensively Friday night but took advantage of outstanding field position on their second possession of the game, starting on the Boscobel 44-yard line. Junior Bradey Huseman found the end zone on the next play for the first score of the game.
Boscobel threatened in the second quarter, getting down to the WarCats’ 8, but Southwestern/East Dubuque’s Bryce Reese came up with a pick in the end zone.
The WarCats went on to lead, 22-0, at the half before getting a running clock late in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard run by Evan Mead.
Mead finished the game with three touchdowns for the WarCats, who were led in rushing by Brody Culbertson with 134 yards on 14 carries, including a 94-yard run that was stopped just short of the end zone in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.