Unseasonably cold and snowy conditions weren’t going to deny Kassie Parker her shot at making history.
Loras College’s standout runner claimed her second consecutive national title on Saturday at the NCAA Division III cross country championships in East Lansing, Mich. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native and Duhawks graduate student crossed the snowy finish line to earn the title in 21:06.5 at Forest Akers Golf Course.
“It’s very special and very rewarding I’d say,” Parker said. “Just to be able to go out there, especially with my team this time, and give it my all. I would definitely say this comes from the hard work and dedication I’ve put in the last five years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without setting some big goals and putting in the work needed to achieve them.”
In her final cross country race for the Duhawks, Parker paced the field with a blazing 43.1-seconds advantage over runner-up Fiona Smith from the College of St. Benedict. Smith finished in 21:49.6.
“It was definitely an experience running in the snow,” Parker said. “I wasn’t going to hold back at all. I was going to go out hard and if anyone stuck with me, give it my all and hope that was enough. Even with the wind in my back or in my face, I didn’t want to slow down and it just made me want to get to the finish line that much more.”
With highs in the 20s and a light layer of snow blanketing the course, there was concern the race could play out in various different ways. However, Parker left no doubt in cementing her greatness, as she ran a 20:31.2 in the Pre-Championship meet on the same course on Oct. 1, just 40 seconds faster than her frigid run on Saturday.
“It really wasn’t about time with the conditions and snow,” Parker said. “It was about finishing strong and that strong gap. The week leading up to nationals helped my lungs acclimate for the cold, but I definitely wasn’t prepared for the snow. It was all on the course at some spots. It was about getting out hard and staying confident during the race and pushing myself all the way to the end.”
With two national crowns under her belt in cross country, Parker still isn’t done adding to her championship legacy with the Duhawks. While she is finished with indoor track — where she won national titles in the 3,000 and 5,000 last year — Parker still has a season left in outdoor track, where she’s won a national title in the 10,000 along with numerous runner-ups in helping the Duhawk women three-peat as national team champions.
“I’m kind of disappointed I couldn’t break 20 minutes (in cross country), but got really close,” said Parker, who is in grad school at Loras earning her master’s in the coaching and leadership program and will graduate in the spring. “It makes me want to work harder and accomplish more goals in track in the 10K and 5K. It will be motivating to train this winter and gear up on my weaknesses and prepare for outdoor season.”
The Duhawk women competed at the championships as a team for the first time since 1997 after earning an at-large bid, and Loras finished in 18th place out of 32 teams. Brianna Renner finished 54th in a field of more than 290 runners, clocking in at 22:58.5.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Ellie Osterberger finished 121st in 23:36.4, while twin sister Kaylee Osterberger was only about 20 seconds behind in 171st place with a 23:57.0. Alexis Riesberg finished the scoring for the Duhawks with a 24:40.0 in 254th place.
Johns Hopkins won the women’s team title, with Wartburg placing third with the help of Dubuque Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager placing 33rd in 22:38.1.
The Loras men finished 20th overall. Luke Guttormson placed 62nd in 25:51.6 to improve his finishing position by 86 spots compared to a year ago. Rounding out the scoring for the Duhawks were Ryan Harvey (119th, 26:11.4), Julian Watson (139th, 26:16.6), Carlo Dannenfelser (162nd, 26:24.7) and Jacob Belha (182nd, 26:32.0).
Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the men’s championship.
