Here is a capsule look at area programs competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference this summer:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Melissa Sturm (13th season)
Last year — 8-5 (8-4)
Returning starters — Delaney Banowetz (Sr., 3B/C); Emma Callaghan (Sr., SS); Beatrice Kemp (Sr., CF); Holly Kremer (Sr., 1B/P); Grace Tath (Sr., P); Kaylee Koos (Jr., OF); Elise Kilburg (Soph., 2B)
Other returning veterans — Holly Beauchamp (Jr., OF); Megan Kremer (Fr., IF)
Promising newcomers — Maya Oliver (Fr., C/IF); Kory Kintzle (Fr., UTIL); Josie Kintzle (Fr., UTIL); Skylar Sieverding (8th, OF); Gwen Schroeder (8th, IF)
Outlook — The Mohawks have perennially been one of the area’s stronger programs and that appears like it will continue this year with seven returning starters. Depth could be an issue with just 14 players on the roster. Banowetz led the offense last year, hitting .444 (20-for-45). Tath hit .410 (16-for-39) with the team’s only two home runs and a team-leading 11 RBIs. She also went 7-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.93 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Steve Putz (2nd season)
Last year — 7-11 (6-9)
Returning starters — Ella Aulwes (Jr., SS); Kelsey Hansel (Jr., OF); Abbie Sullivan (Jr., 2B); Sophia Wilson (Jr., 1B); MiKayla Thein (Jr., 3B); Hailey Rausch (Jr., P)
Other returning veterans — Marin Gaul (Fr., P); Alexa Steger (Jr., OF); Reghan Steger (Jr., UTIL)
Promising newcomers — Audrie Helmrichs (Fr., C); Ellie Bockenstedt (Soph., CF); Kenzie Barnhart (Jr., OF); Reagen Stelken (Soph., IF)
Outlook — The Vikings have boasted a fairly strong offense in recent seasons and they expect that to continue this summer. Consistent pitching and avoiding the injury bug will be Putz’s primary concerns. Rausch led Ed-Co with a .438 average (28-for-64) with four doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs. Wilson, Thein, Alexa Steger and Aulwes also topped the .400 mark.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Trevor Arnold (1st season)
Last year — 7-10 (6-9)
Returning starters — Taya Tucker (Sr., CF/C); Abbie Sheehy (Sr., P); Krista Ries (Sr., DP/1B); Erin Knipper (Soph., 1B); Kendra Hillers (Jr., OF); Leah Ries (Jr., C/CF); Payton Beaman (Sr., SS); Carissa Sabers (Jr., 2B); Macy Thompson (Soph., P); Ella Mensen (Soph., OF)
Other returning veterans — Emma Richter (Jr., OF); Molly Anderegg (Jr., 3B); Avery Krapfl (Jr., 3B); Kennedy Rausch (Soph., IF)
Promising newcomers — Jada Knipper (8th, P/C/OF); Cadence Freiburger (Fr., 3B); Trista Elgin (Soph., 2B/SS); Kaela Clemen (Soph., OF/C)
Outlook — The Wildcats have tons of returning experience, led by Tucker and Ries. Both players shared the team lead with a .365 average, going an identical 19-for-52 last year. Tucker scored 18 runs and had six doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBIs while stealing 13 bases.