The University of Dubuque has gone to a familiar face to fill its men’s soccer head coaching vacancy.
The UD athletic department on Thursday announced that it had offered the job to Tom Corcoran, who joined the program as an assistant coach in 2019.
“I want to say a huge thank you to President Jeffrey Bullock and Director of Athletics Dan Runkle for giving me the opportunity to take the program forward and having trust in me to continue the growing success within the Spartans athletic department,” Corcoran said in a statement. “The University of Dubuque presents their coaches with a prodigious opportunity to give our student-athletes the best possible experience during their time.”
Corcoran takes over for Brad Johnson, who led the men’s program since 2009 and led the Spartans to three conference championships and four more league runner-up finishes.
Corcoran, a native of Warrington, England, was an assistant coach at Clarke University for two seasons and also coached the Dubuque Senior girls team for two seasons, earning Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year honors in 2018.
Corcoran also served one season as an assistant for the UW-Superior men’s and women’s program. He was a four-year starter at The College of St. Scholastica, earning all-conference and all-region honors three times while helping the team to four conference championships and four NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
Corcoran has helped the Spartans a 14-1-1 conference record over the past two seasons, including an 8-0 mark in American Rivers Conference play this year and their second consecutive league title.
“My focus will be making sure we have our own identity as a team and continuing the culturally diverse program we have already established. I look forward to welcoming in the freshman class and establishing a culture and team dynamic which can help us win another conference championship.”