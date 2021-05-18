Callie Kaiser drove in four runs and Lainee Engle went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the East Dubuque softball team cruised past Polo, 11-1 in six innings, on Monday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Brianna Dietzel, Kendra Sirianni, Sharon Mai and Annika Husemann delivered two hits apiece for the Warriors, while Kate Sullivan struck out four and earned the win in the circle.
South Beloit 9, Scales Mound/River Ridge 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: South Beloit held the co-op to one hit in the shutout win.
Cuba City 7, Darlington 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: Delaney Ryan tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts to win in the circle, Hailey Stich added a triple, and the Cubans blanked the rival Redbirds.
Potosi/Cassville 13, River Ridge 3 (6 innings) — At Potosi, Wis.: Paige Siegert went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Jess Noonan finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Chieftains cruised past the Timberwolves.
Highland 17, Benton/Shullsburg 0 (5 innings)— At Benton, Wis.: The co-op only managed three hits, while Highland pounded out 16 in the runaway victory.
PREP BASEBALL
Fennimore 4, Wisconsin Heights 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Warren Adam and Jake Henkel had two hits apiece, Cam Winkers hit a double and picked up the win on the mound, then Mark Kenney notched the save as the Golden Eagles triumphed.
Mineral Point 6, Prairie du Chien 2 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Dominik McVay had three hits and they couldn’t have gone better, with all three going yard for the Pointers. McVay drove home four runs while also winning on the mound, striking out eight.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Vikings win regional — At Colesburg, Iowa: Maddy Streicher won medalist honors with an 80, leading Edgewood-Colesburg to the team title with a 408 at a Class 1A regional meet at Lone Pine Golf Course.
Hailey Rausch (101), Kirstyn Payne (111) and Kenzie Barnhart and Brianna VanGroll (116s) rounded the score for the Vikings, who advanced to next week’s regional final meet.
Clayton Ridge finished fourth, led by Savannah Meyer’s 115.
Beckman, Cascade compete at regionals — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers and Cougars competed at a Class 2A regional meet at Dyersville Golf & Country Club, as Beckman finished sixth and Cascade seventh out of eight teams.
Shea Steffen led the Blazers with a 102 to place eighth overall, while teammate Maddie Schmitz took 10th with a 104.Ellie Noonan fronted the Cougars with a 104 in 11th.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Platteville/Lancaster 4, Richland Center 1 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The co-op scored twice in each half to pick up its fourth win on Saturday in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pioneers to WIAC tourney — The UW-Platteville baseball team earned the No. 6 seed in the WIAC tournament and will visit No. 3 UW-La Crosse in the first round on Wednesday. The following rounds conclude over the weekend at UW-Whitewater.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 6, Cascade 5 — At Cascade, Iowa: Johnny Blake went 2-for-3 and Jakob Kirman secured the win on the bump, as Key West scored all six runs in the third inning in victory on Sunday night.