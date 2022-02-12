Given a second chance, Max Montes had a much better game plan. And he executed it.
Montes scored an unassisted shorthanded goal 12:06 into the third period to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over Waterloo on Military Appreciation Night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period and went ahead for good on Montes’ eighth goal of the season. He completed a breakaway for just the Saints third shorthanded goal of the season.
“The shift before, I had the same breakaway and missed it, but when I came back to the bench the boys gave me a few pointers,” Montes said. “I didn’t know I was going to get another chance on the very next shift, but I knew exactly what I was going to do the whole way in.
“The last time when we played them, we didn’t play that well. But tonight, we worked hard and got it done. That’s four (wins) in a row now, and it feels amazing, especially to come back the way we did.”
After a scoreless first period, Tristan Lemyre scored his 20th goal of the season to put the Saints ahead at the 1:21 mark of the middle frame. Philip Svedeback made a Grade A stop at one end, and the Saints immediately counterattacked.
Samuel Sjolund carried through the neutral zone and found a streaking Lemyre on the right wing. Lemyre sped behind the Waterloo defense, cut to the net and backhanded a shot into the top left corner of the net behind goalie Jack Williams.
But the Black Hawks controlled the balance of the period and outshot the Saints, 14-4, in the stanza.
Waterloo tied the game 6:27 later while on its third penalty kill of the night. Garrett Schifsky drove the right wing and jammed the puck under Svedeback for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.
That energized the Black Hawks.
Ray Fust gave Waterloo its first lead of the night at the 13:10 mark. He took a Jacob Jeannette pass and backhanded a shot from the low slot through traffic and into the top left corner of the net.
Jeannette made it 3-1 at the 18:39 mark of the second during a goalmouth scramble. Jake Schneider and Tyler Procious were credited with the assists.
Nikita Borodayenko pulled the Saints within 3-2 by scoring a power play goal 44 seconds into the third period. Stephen Halliday wheeled behind the Waterloo net and fed Connor Kurth, who made a one-touch pass to Borodayenko for a backdoor tap-in and his 11th goal of the season.
“We kept fighting, which is a really good sign,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Obviously, you don’t want to be down two goals in the third period against a team that likes to lock it down like that. But the guys stayed positive.
“That power play goal was huge. It set the momentum, and all of the sudden we were only down one goal, which doesn’t seem as insurmountable.”
Just 4:18 later, Austin Oravetz scored his first USHL goal to tie the game. Lemyre won a faceoff, Kenny Connors fed Oravetz at the point, the defenseman wired a shot that eluded traffic and found the back of the net.
“It came a little later in the year than I would have liked, but now the weight of the world is off my shoulders,” Oravetz said. “I just put it toward the net and hoped for the best. And it went in. After that goal, we said ‘It’s our game now,’ and we dominated the rest of the way.”
Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, the Saints have raised more than $100,000 for the Veterans Freedom Center. Active duty, reserve and retired members of the armed forces received a free ticket to the game with a valid military ID, and the evening included an oath of enlistment ceremony during the first intermission.