Paul Scherrman Field
Paul Scherrman (left) listens to Luis Clemente, son of the late MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, speak during a June 10 ceremony to name the baseball diamond in Farley, Iowa, after Scherrman.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Luis Clemente considers the Field of Dreams Ghost Players as the perfect baseball ambassadors to carry out his family foundation’s mission of “Building Nations of Good.”

So, when the Roberto Clemente Foundation decided to honor impactful organizations at its 50th anniversary gala, he immediately penciled the Ghost Players into the heart of a lineup along with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Unlimited Potential, Inc., a faith-based group of former players.

