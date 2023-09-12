Luis Clemente considers the Field of Dreams Ghost Players as the perfect baseball ambassadors to carry out his family foundation’s mission of “Building Nations of Good.”
So, when the Roberto Clemente Foundation decided to honor impactful organizations at its 50th anniversary gala, he immediately penciled the Ghost Players into the heart of a lineup along with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Unlimited Potential, Inc., a faith-based group of former players.
The black-tie event on Thursday night in Pittsburgh includes 10-seat tables that go for as much as $50,000, as well as advertising and sponsorship opportunities. Proceeds from the event will help the foundation extend the Hall of Fame right fielder’s profound legacy of faith, love and service to countless individuals across the globe.
Recommended for you
Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash Dec. 31, 1972 off the coast of Puerto Rico while embarking on a humanitarian mission to aid earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The gala celebrates the 50th anniversary of his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“I’ve always admired so much what the Ghost Players do, and we would love to have a perpetual relationship with them because I really feel they bring a spark to the game in what they do,” said Luis Clemente, the middle of Roberto and Vera Clemente’s three boys. “They spark an interest in kids who might not know much about baseball. They make it so much fun, it captures their attention. And, once you have them, there you go, you’ve inspired them to want to know more about the game and get involved.
“For countries that are looking to start baseball as another alternative or places where baseball isn’t played, I still think the perfect way to draw in those grassroots players is through the Ghost Players.”
Luis Clemente has witnessed the Ghost Players’ impact for nearly a decade.
It began in 2014, when Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman visited Puerto Rico in the name of Roberto’s Kids, an organization that collects new and gently used baseball gear and distributes it to impoverished areas of Latin America. Scherrman and fellow Ghost Players Frank Dardis and Joe Driscoll raised money and purchased gear in Puerto Rico for the kids, then conducted clinics with the youngsters.
After a few visits, Scherrman asked Clemente Foundation leaders Victor Rivera and Luis Clemente about the possibility of hosting the Ghost Players for a series of clinics throughout the country. The Ghost Players made two trips to Puerto Rico, before the coronavirus pandemic complicated logistics, but Scherrman, Dardis and Curtis Mack continue to visit.
And the Ghost Players have made those trips at their own expense.
“That tells you a lot about the Ghost Players and why we do things,” said Scherrman, a Ghost Player who appeared in the Dyersville, Iowa-based motion picture Field of Dreams. “It’s why we’re out at the field on Ghost Saturdays, too. It’s because we love doing it and have fun with the kids. Our connection with baseball makes it an easy fit with the Clementes.
“We have gone places overseas where corporations have paid our expenses because it benefits them. But if it’s a charity and it benefits a good cause, the guys don’t even think twice about it. Going to a remote area and turning kids on to baseball and away from the drugs and violence and gangs they’re exposed to is definitely a good cause.”
In many cases, former big leaguers receive compensation and paid expenses to conduct clinics in impoverished communities.
“The Ghost Players have really planted their flag here because they’ve done their own fundraisers to support us and they cover their own expenses when they come down here,” Luis Clemente said. “It’s very commendable and also why I believe so much in what the Ghost Players stand for and why they’re going to be honored at the gala on Thursday night.
“We wanted to honor the different organizations that have done a lot for us, and there was no other way: We had to start with the Ghost Players, UPI and the MLB alumni. They’ve been with us since the very beginning, and our clinics have grown immensely because of them.”
The gala kicks off a special weekend in Pittsburgh. The Pirates will celebrate Roberto Clemente Day on Friday, followed by a panel event at the University of Pittsburgh and a free baseball clinic on Saturday and the Roberto Clemente 2.1K Charity Walk on Sunday.
“I’m really excited about the clinic,” Luis Clemente said. “Everyone who has ever done a clinic for us will be together for the first time, and I get goosebumps just thinking about it. I’m excited the Ghost Players are going to be a part of it, so the people at MLB can see what they’re all about.”
Keith Rahe, a long-time organizer of the Ghost Players, will be recognized at the gala despite a prior engagement that prevented him from traveling to Pittsburgh. The Ghost Players will be represented by Scherrman, Dardis, Mack, Randy Olberding, Steve Olberding, Jeremy Olberding, Darin Rausch, Mike Schuster and Larry Schieltz this weekend.