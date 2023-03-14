Brock Carpenter had his legs in the mix for a pair of conference titles.

Western Dubuque’s Carpenter won the 60-meter dash in 7.34 seconds, and teamed with Tyler Horstman, Grant Glausser and Ian Fagan to win the 4x200 relay in 1:35.01 at the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field championships on Monday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

