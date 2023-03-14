Brock Carpenter had his legs in the mix for a pair of conference titles.
Western Dubuque’s Carpenter won the 60-meter dash in 7.34 seconds, and teamed with Tyler Horstman, Grant Glausser and Ian Fagan to win the 4x200 relay in 1:35.01 at the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field championships on Monday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Bobcats’ quartet of Derek Fangmann, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann and Quentin Nauman won the 4x800 relay in 8:27.44, and the shuttle hurdle relay of Thomas Blair, Grant Demmer, Bradley Brosius and Rory Higgins was second in 35.78. Isaiah Hammerand was second in the 3,200 (9:54.43) and Ashton Hogrefe was third in the 60 hurdles (8.49). Carpenter, Dillon Aulwes, Horstman and Glausser were third in the 4x100 (45.43), and the 4x400 relay of Hogrefe, Caleb Klein, Nathan Williams and Ian Fagan was third in 3:37.31.
Recommended for you
Dubuque Hempstead’s Caleb Kass was second in the 800 (2:05.24). The Mustangs’ Charlie Driscoll, Zack Johnson, Matthew Hanselman and Brandon Kass were third in the 4x800 relay (8:34.94), and Jacob Johnson, Landon McKay, Micah Fern and Owen Leitzen were third in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:58.30). John Maloney was fourth in the 1,600 (4:36.80) and Justin Potts was fifth in the 400 (52.84). The 4x400 relay of Zack Johnson, Dylan Boyes, Kyle Duehr and Will Pitz placed fifth in 3:45.19.
Dubuque Senior’s Jaden Arnold was fourth in the 400 (52.79), and the Rams’ 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Brandon Kringle, Sawyer Kelly, Landon Kelly and Jacob Haug was fifth in 4:05.37.
Dubuque Wahlert's Nicholas Pierro was fourth in the shot put (44 feet, 5 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.