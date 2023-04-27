Marcus Brännman didn’t hesitate to recognize a job well done by the Dubuque Fighting Saints playing in front of him Wednesday night.
Brännman weathered the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes at the Resch Center in Green Bay, and, in between, the Dubuque Fighting Saints willed their way to victory. Brännman stopped 34 of 36 shots as the Saints edged the Gamblers, 3-2, in the third and deciding game of their USHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Dubuque advanced to play Eastern Conference regular-season champion Chicago in the best-of-3 semifinals Saturday through Monday at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. The Saints won four of the six regular-season meetings with the Steel.
“We were just fighting for it more than they were at the end,” Brännman said. “They were getting close, but it felt like all of our guys were throwing themselves at shots at the end. Everybody wanted to win so bad. We wanted it more than they did, and that’s why we won the game.
“I loved to see it. I tried to scream at them, ‘Good job’ every single time they made a good defensive play in front of me. They seemed to appreciate that. It was a lot of fun. It’s an awesome feeling to win the series, but, like the boys said, we’re just warming up right now. It’s going to be a fun series against Chicago.”
Green Bay thoroughly dominated the first 10 minutes of the game and scored the opening goal at the 9:33 mark on a backdoor play by Aidan Park, who started and finished a 3-on-2 rush. Park jumped on a loose puck in his own zone and moved the puck with Mykhailo Danylov and James Duerr into the Dubuque zone before scoring his first goal of the postseason into a wide-open net behind Brännman.
At that point, Green Bay owned a 10-1 advantage in shots.
But the Saints received a lifeline when Josh Player took a hooking penalty on Ryan St. Louis at the 11:38 mark. Just 37 seconds later, St. Louis potted his first goal of the playoffs to tie the game.
Max Burkholder wired a one-timer from the left circle and goalie Kristoffer Eberly made a side-to-side save, but the puck leaked through. Max Montes and Owen Michaels worked to dig it free, and St. Louis slammed it into a wide-open net from the right of the blue paint.
“Getting out of the first period at 1-1 was huge for us,” Ryan St. Louis said. “Obviously, we knew that wasn’t our best performance in the first period. But, having it 1-1 gave us a chance to reset and get back to what we’re good at.
“It was kind of a relief and a wake-up call at the same time. They played their best hockey and we played our worst, and it was still 1-1. We were still in it. We knew we were so much better than we played in the first period. We came out flying in the second period and kind of took it to them.”
The Gamblers finished the first period with a 15-7 advantage in shots, despite Dubuque enjoying both power plays. The Saints received the first power play of the second period and didn’t convert, but the momentum led to their first lead of the night.
Caelum Dick scored his first goal of the playoffs at the 7:59 mark of the period. Mikey Burchill carried into the Green Bay zone and fed Luke Malboeuf at the point. The rookie moved the puck to defense partner Dick at the right point, and his shot hit Green Bay’s Eli Sebastian in front before finding the back of the net. Jake Sondreal and Oliver Moberg also created traffic in front of Eberly.
“They had us on our heels a bit that game, but we weathered it well and Marcus played unbelievable all series,” Dick said. “We finally got some momentum going our way, and that’s when we started to capitalize on our chances.
“I got a lucky bounce. I just tried to rip it on net and maybe get a bounce. Fortunately, it hit one of their guys’ sticks and went in. It was a good feeling to get on top, and to get another one a couple of minutes later was obviously a huge part of the game.”
Less than 3 minutes later, Michaels doubled Dubuque’s lead and scored the eventual game-winning goal. He intercepted an outlet pass at the center line, weaved through the Green Bay defense and snapped a shot into the top right corner while teammate Colin Frank and Green Bay’s Artyom Levshunov and Bodie Nobes created traffic in front.
“I saw that I had a screen and that the goalie wasn’t going to see my shot, so I just tried to put it on net,” said Michaels, who shares the USHL lead in playoff scoring with five points, including two goals. “Fortunately, it went in.”
Green Bay got within 3-2 on a Nobes shorthanded goal at the 10:18 mark of the third period. He intercepted a pass, sidestepped a Dubuque defender and snapped a shot into the top corner of the net for his first playoff goal.
“I actually thought we played better after Green Bay got the shortie,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We kind of settled in and started to manage the game better. They always say that a two-goal lead is the worst lead to have in hockey. You could feel them pushing, they got one, and we decided to settle down after that.
“From there on out, I liked what we did. We kept a lot of their stuff to the outside and defended well. We had a shift where (Montes, Shawn O’Donnell and Riley Stuart) spent about a minute with the puck in the offensive zone. That gave us a lot of momentum and kind of sucked the life out of Green Bay. From there, we did a really good job of killing clock.”
With less than 2 minutes to play, the Gamblers pulled Eberly for a sixth attacker. Brännman made a handful of scrambling saves to preserve the victory.
Dubuque finished with 20 shots and went 1-for-4 on the power play. Green Bay was 0-for-1.
The Saints and Gamblers evenly split their eight regular-season meetings and the first two games of the playoff series. Both teams finished with 27 goals in head-to-head competition.
The Saints traveled straight to Chicago after the game to begin preparations for the conference semifinals. They will take today off, practice on Friday at Fox Valley Ice Arena and play Saturday night.
Dubuque won four of the six meetings with the Steel this season, although Chicago earned bonus standings points in two of their losses.
Second-seeded Youngstown will host Cedar Rapids in the other Eastern Conference semifinal. In the West, Anderson Cup champion Fargo hosts Tri-City and second-seeded Waterloo hosts Lincoln.
