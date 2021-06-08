Tommy Specht can expect to see every opponent’s best now that Dubuque Wahlert has moved up to No. 2 in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball rankings.
The Golden Eagles certainly had to scratch and claw Monday night and needed a pair of walk-off hits to earn a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of Western Dubuque at Petrakis Park. Jack Walsh lifted the Golden Eagles to a 6-5 win in the opener with an RBI fielder’s choice, and Specht laced a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win in the night cap.
“Western Dubuque’s a really good team, and we definitely had to battle all the way through tonight,” said Specht, a junior outfielder committed to the University of Kentucky. “Our heads weren’t completely in it at times, but I’m glad we stayed with it in both games and did what we had to do to rally.
“We needed to manufacture runs in both games and we were able to come up with just enough timely hits to squeeze out a couple of wins. But it was a huge sweep, for sure.”
In the nightcap, Western Dubuque junior Ryker Staudenmeier held Wahlert without a hit through the first six innings and took a 2-0 lead into the seventh. Staudenmeier allowed just two hits, fanned three, walked five and hit a batter in seven innings of work.
In the bottom of the seventh, however, Landon Stoll led off by being hit by a pitch and Jared Walter singled to left for Wahlert’s first hit. After Derek Tauber’s bunt moved the runners up 90 feet, Carson Cummer drove in a run with a ground out, and Ben Freed legged out a two-out RBI single to tie the game.
The Bobcats went ahead again in the ninth. Sawyer Nauman drew a one-out hit batsman, Jayden Siegert doubled to left, and Tyler Weidenbacher drilled a base hit up the middle to make it 3-2.
But, in the bottom half, the Eagles loaded the bases on a dropped-third strike and two walks. Specht ended it with a solid base hit to left-center.
“I just wanted to come through for my team,” said Specht, who was 0-for-3 with a hit batsman through his first four plate appearances in the nightcap. “With the bases loaded, I knew all we needed was a base hit and it’d score two runs, so I kept my approach simple and didn’t try to do too much. I just wanted to hit it up the middle, and fortunately I executed.
“We definitely wanted to get out of here with a sweep. A split would have left a sour taste in our mouths.”
Western Dubuque scratched out a pair of runs to take the lead in the second inning of the nightcap. Tucker Nauman reached on an infield single, Isaac Then bunted him to second, Jack Clemens reached on an error and Jake Goodman reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. Garrett Baumhover drove in the first run with a walk, and Nick Bryant drove in the second run with a fielder’s choice.
But the Bobcats couldn’t do any more damage and stranded 13 runners on base.
“We’re playing some really good teams right now, and we’re competing hit-for-hit, pitch-for-pitch with them,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “We had (West Des Moines) Dowling beat, we had Linn-Mar beat and tonight we had Wahlert beat. We’re just a little bit snakebit right now, and odd things are happening to us.
“But we’ll figure it out. This is a young team, and sometimes it takes a little while to figure things out. We’ll get there.”
Walsh followed an old baseball adage with the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener.
Just put the ball in play, and good things will happen.
With the bases loaded and one out, Walsh slapped a pitch the other way and first baseman Sawyer Nauman made a stellar backhand stop. Nauman’s off-balance throw home was not in time, giving the Eagles the win.
Pinch-hitter Stoll led off the seventh with a single up the middle, Jake Brosius reached on a bunt single, and Specht’s one-out squib hit loaded the bases to set up Walsh’s heroics.
“I had two strikes on me, and they weren’t great swings,” Walsh said. “I saw a curveball that would have been a borderline strike, and I just wanted to put it in play. I definitely didn’t want to strike out looking.
“It felt great to come back and win that game. We kept battling and we found a way to get back in it and finally win it.”
Western Dubuque opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Baumhover led off with an infield single and took second on Bryant’s comebacker. Sawyer Nauman followed with a line-drive RBI single to left. The Bobcats loaded the bases on a Weidenbacher single and a Tucker Nauman walk, but Wahlert starting pitcher Walter ended the threat on a strikeout.
An inning later, Goodman reached on a dropped-third strike, stole second and scored on Baumhover’s double into the left-field corner. Sawyer Nauman collected his second RBI on a two-out chopper through the left side for a 3-0 cushion, then scored from first on Bryn Vantiger’s single to right.
The Eagles got on the board in the third. Cummer led off with a single, and Freed, Brosius and Specht followed with RBI doubles to quickly pull Wahlert within 4-3.
An inning later, the Eagles tied it. Walter led off with a double, and two outs later, Cummer reached on an error to enable the trying run to score.
Walter recovered nicely after allowing four runs on six hits in the first two frames. He retired the last 10 batters he faced and exited with six strikeouts in five innings.
The Bobcats regained the lead in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. With two outs, Garrett Kadolph hit Goodman and Baumhover and walked Bryant to load the bases. Sawyer Nauman forced in a run with a hit batsman.
Wahlert got that run right back. Walter reached on a one-out single and scored on Tauber’s double that one-hopped the fence in left field.
“That’s a really good baseball team over there,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said, pointing toward the Bobcats’ dugout. “I voted them in my top-10 in the preseason for a reason. They threw two really good arms at us and had us no-hit in that second game until the seventh inning. And they can really swing it.
“We were very fortunate to get a couple of wins here.”