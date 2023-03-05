Fennimore left very little doubt about the best wrestling program in Wisconsin Division 3.
The Golden Eagles, who crowned three individual champions at last weekend’s individual state tournament, successfully defended their team championship at Saturday’s state dual tournament in Madison, Wis.
It’s the fourth state title for Fennimore, which has reached the state finals in six of the last seven seasons.
Fennimore dominated Shiocton, 43-18, in the championship dual at the University of Wisconsin Field House. The Golden Eagles beat Stratford, 55-13, in the semifinals.
Cameron Wolf (195), Wyatt Miles (220), Evan Gratz (285), Amryn Nutter (120), Ian Crapp (132), Jayden Glasbrenner (138) and Tristan Steldt (160) won by fall in Fennimore’s semifinal victory. Brett Birchman (113), Nutter, Breckin Muench (126), Steldt and Wolf won by fall in the championship match.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beloit Turner 69, Platteville 63 — At Beloit, Wis. The Hillmen fell in a Wisconsin Division 3 regional final.
Onalaska Luther 87, Cuba City 64 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Top-seeded Luther ousted the Cubans in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
Marshall 55, Darlington 49 (2OT) —At Darlington, Wis.: Marshall outlasted the Redbirds in double overtime in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pride drop pair — At Lawrenceville, Ga: Johnny Blake allowed just three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings, but Lourdes rallied late to edge Clarke, 5-4, in 10 innings. Victor Lara and Greg Bennet had three hits apiece in the opener. Bubba Thompson homered and went 3-for-4, and Lara added two more hits in Clarke’s second contest, but the Pride fell, 7-6, to Georgia Gwinnett.
Concordia Chicago 10, Dubuque 6 — at Auburndale, Fla.: The Spartans rallied in the middle innings but couldn’t climb out of an 8-0 early deficit and suffered their first loss. Cole DeStefanis and Colin Husko had two hits each for UD.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 14, Concordia 0 — At Winter Haven Fla.: Deanna Salerno, Megan Leick and Tricia Sporaa each collected three hits in the Spartans’ 18-hit attack. Paige Manning struck out seven and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings inside the circle.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Albion 20, Dubuque 8 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Aidan Culligan, Ben Farraday and Giovanni Silva netted two goals each, but the Spartans fell behind 6-0 and couldn’t recover.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 14, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 12 — At Burrows Field: Emily Morand erupted for seven goals and Alyssa Humphrey scored four times as the Pride won their season opener.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
North Central (Ill.) 3, Loras 2 — At Lillis AWC: Dorian Fiorenza had 16 kills and 12 digs, Corey Mayotte downed 14 kills and Joe Horn dished out 46 assists, but the Duhakws lost, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13.
Clarke falls twice — At Ottawa, Kan.: Zachary Barr and Justin Hernandez floored six kills each as Clarke fell to Ottawa, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15. Hernandez downed 19 kills and Kainoa Gerard had 42 assists, but the Pride lost to Kansas Wesleyan, 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 33-31, 15-12.
