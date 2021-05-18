Iowa track and field fans can rejoice.
Anyone who wants to watch the state meet in person now can.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced today that attendance restrictions for the state track meet, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, have been lifted.
“Throughout the pandemic, our No. 1 priority for hosting athletic events has been the safety of our athletes, staff, spectators, and our community. In doing so, we have followed guidance from the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Polk County Health Department, the NCAA, and our own administration,” Drake University athletic director Brian Hardin said in a release. “Recently released CDC guidelines encouraged us to consult with these partners and revisit stadium capacity. We look forward to once again welcoming the best high school athletes our state has to offer to compete on the world-famous Blue Oval in front of all their family and friends who wish to attend.”
Tickets are on sale now to the public, and tickets previously purchased through qualifying participants are still good. Digital tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at iahsaa.org/tickets. all seating is general admission. There will be no cash sales of tickets at the gates.
“We appreciate Drake University and Polk County Health considering the latest CDC guidance in working to provide an opportunity for all fans to attend the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Competing at the Blue Oval is a dream of every high school track and field athlete. Now our student-athletes will compete in front of family, friends, classmates and other fans from across the state.”
The meet is still scheduled for three days split across six sessions, with Classes 1A and 3A competing in the early session each day and 2A, 4A and wheelchair events going in the later session.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that allows fans to return to Drake Stadium without limitations,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “Drake’s willingness to evaluate the new guidelines and adjust the capacity is truly appreciated. Our athletes absolutely love competing at Drake and the championship experience it can provide as our host.”
A mobile vaccination clinic will be available on site with Pfizer vaccines available to anyone age 12 and over who wants one. Spectators are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in common areas and unvaccinated spectators should continue to take precautions against COVID-19 per CDC guidelines.