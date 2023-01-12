For the second time in two years, a Dubuque historian has been published in the Baseball Research Journal for his research into the Key City’s role in Major League Baseball.
John T. Pregler’s article, “The Evolution of the American League” appears in the Fall 2022 edition of the Baseball Research Journal. He previously authored “Tom Loftus: The American League’s Forgotten Founding Father,” which the Society for American Baseball Research published in the Spring 2020 edition of the journal. Both articles detail the role Dubuquers and organizational meetings in Dubuque played in professional baseball history.
Pregler’s most-recent research piece references an article that appears in The Sporting News and suggests the American League started as the Northwest League in 1879, the same season Dubuque won the pennant. The 1903 Reach Baseball Guide reinforces the stance that the 1879 Northwest League served as a foundation for what became the American League.
Pregler worked with Major League Baseball historian John Thorn as well as SABR historians to determine where the 1879 Northwestern League falls in line creation of professional leagues and minor leagues.
“MLB considers the NWL created by Sullivan in Dubuque in 1879 as the fourth-ever professional baseball league, and second ever minor league if you do not define minor league as a farm league directly affiliated with MLB,” Pregler said.
The National Association led the way in 1870, followed by the National League in 1876, the International Association in 1877 and the Northwestern League in 1879.
“However, SABR does not recognize the NA or the IA as leagues because they did not have a set schedule that had everyone playing everyone within the league the same number of games, there was no defined championship, and not every team finished its schedule,” Pregler said.
The NL and the NWL both had a defined circuit, schedule, and championship structure defined for end-of-season and everyone played each other within the league and completed the championship season schedule.
“By that definition, Dubuque had the second-ever professional baseball league and first-ever minor league and Ted Sullivan, Tom Loftus, and Charlie Comiskey had their hands in the leagues that then evolved into the American League in 1900,” Pregler said. “I believe most of the early planning of the NWL, WL, WA, and AL occurred first in Dubuque (and then in Rockford/Milwaukee/Chicago depending on the league.)”
NCAA Division III national distance champion Kassie Parker will appear at the fifth annual Dubuque Card Show for Kids, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 inside the Loras College Alumni Campus Center Ballrooms. Parker, of Loras College, will sign autographs from 11 a.m. to noon for $10 each, with photos available.
Raffle tickets will be sold for two grand prizes — an autographed baseball by Dubuque native and Texas Rangers prospect Tommy Specht and an autographed helmet from eight-time AMA Pro ATV champion Chad Wienen, of Galena, Ill.
There is a $20 table fee for exhibitors ages 8-21, with cash or check payable to Loras College Sport Business Club. Contact Matt Garrett at (563) 588-7165 or matthew.garrett@loras.edu for more information.
AREA GIRLS WRESTLERS TO DECORAH FOR REGIONALS
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union assigned all seven area wrestling programs to regional competition later this month at Luther College in Decorah. Competition begins at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 to determine the qualifiers for the first-ever sanctioned state tournament.
Bellevue, Cascade, West Delaware and Western Dubuque will compete in Region 7, which includes 20 schools. The three Dubuque schools — Hempstead, Senior and Wahlert — will compete in the 20-team Region 8.
The girls state tournament takes place Feb. 2-3 in Coralville.
