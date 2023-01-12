For the second time in two years, a Dubuque historian has been published in the Baseball Research Journal for his research into the Key City’s role in Major League Baseball.

John T. Pregler’s article, “The Evolution of the American League” appears in the Fall 2022 edition of the Baseball Research Journal. He previously authored “Tom Loftus: The American League’s Forgotten Founding Father,” which the Society for American Baseball Research published in the Spring 2020 edition of the journal. Both articles detail the role Dubuquers and organizational meetings in Dubuque played in professional baseball history.

