A year after running the table in league play, Belmont figures to be the team to beat again in the Six Rivers Conference’s West Division.
The Braves return four first-team all-conference performers and an honorable mention pick after finishing 8-0 in the conference and winning the title by three games over Highland.
Here is a capsule look at the area Six Rivers West teams:
BELMONT
Coach — Trevor Kattre
Last season — 14-5 overall, 8-0 in Six Rivers
Returning starters — Konner Lancaster (soph., OF), Kolby Lancaster (soph., P), Tyler Simmons (sr., DH), Ty Palzkill (sr., UTIL), Jesse Ruiz (jr., OF).
Outlook — The Braves will have to replace Riley Christensen, the Wisconsin Division 4 Southwest District player of the year, and fellow all-conference picks Danny Powell and Will Cutler. But the Lancasters, Simmons and Palzkill all made the all-conference first team, and Ruiz landed honorable mention. Simmons and Konner Lancaster also garnered all-district honorable mention accolades. The nucleus is there to make another run this spring. The Braves made it to state in 2019.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Tony Leibfried (4th season at Potosi/Cassville and 13th overall, 109-173 overall)
Last season — 7-12 overall, 3-5 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Robby Roe (sr., SS/P), Ashton Spitzack (sr., 3B), Ethan Kerkhoff (jr., 1B/P), Logan Kruser (jr., P/2B), Preston Steiner (jr., CF/P), Sam Udelhofen (jr., UTIL).
Other returning letterwinners — Joe Vogelsberg (sr., OF/P), Bradley Perry (sr., UTIL), Logan Uppena (sr., OF/P), Gage Zenz (sr., OF), Levi Groom (sr., OF/P), Eli Adams (soph., P/UTIL).
Promising newcomers — Nick Hampton (jr., UTIL), Brayden Hutchcroft (jr., P/UTIL), Cooper Emler (jr., 3B/P), Brayden Edge (jr., 1B).
Outlook — Steiner figures to play a leadership role this season after earning first-team all-Six Rivers and honorable mention all-district a year ago. Potosi/Cassville expects to be a solid defensive team with quality pitching depth and team speed. The key will be coming up with timely hits on offense and establishing a consistent lineup. The co-op hopes to contend for a league crown this spring.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Troy Dilley (5th season)
Last season — 4-12 overall, 4-4 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Logan Drone (sr., P/CF), David Nies (sr., P/1B), Andrew Mims (sr., INF/P/C), Bryr Clark (sr., C), Jared Breuer (sr., 2B), Ian Adrian (sr., LF/P), Braden Crubel (jr., SS/P), Anthony Davis (jr., OF/C).
Promising newcomers — Carter Copsey (fr., P/INF/OF), Peyton Aulwes (fr., 1B), A.J. Farris (fr., INF/OF), Ty Adrian (fr., INF/P).
Outlook — The Timberwolves return several experienced players, including a deep pitching staff that could help the squad contend in the Six Rivers. Crubel represented River Ridge on the all-Six Rivers first team, while Drone and Nies made honorable mention. The key to this season will be finding offensive consistency.
SHULLSBURG/BENTON
Coach — Derek McCready (1st season)
Last season — 3-12 overall, 0-8 in Six Rivers
Returning letterwinners — Nathan Keleher (jr., P/3B), Evan Edge (sr., 2B), Eli Blaine (soph., INF/C), Payton Calvert (soph., C/1B), Peyton Timmerman (soph., P/INF), J.J. Berendes (soph., INF/OF).
Outlook — Keleher established himself as Shullsburg/Benton’s No. 1 pitcher as a sophomore last season, and he will be called upon to lead again this year. Although young, the co-op has group of players with a passion for the sport and to improve. A key will be how quickly the youngsters can adjust to the varsity level.