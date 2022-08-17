Wil Sigwarth fired a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors and help Dubuque Hempstead finish second at a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular Tuesday in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sigwarth carded five birdies and 11 pars at Irv Warren Golf Course. The Mustangs finished runner-up to Iowa City West, 310-322. Dubuque Senior (323) was third, followed by host Waterloo West (371.

