Wil Sigwarth fired a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors and help Dubuque Hempstead finish second at a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular Tuesday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Sigwarth carded five birdies and 11 pars at Irv Warren Golf Course. The Mustangs finished runner-up to Iowa City West, 310-322. Dubuque Senior (323) was third, followed by host Waterloo West (371.
Drew Lewis (82), Grant Nelson (85) and Charlie Setter (86) rounded out Hempstead’s scoring.
Ryan Uthe led the Rams with a 77. Nate Obbink (80), Owen King (80) and Barrett Reed (86) also scored for Senior.
Galena 178, Amboy 199 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen shot even-par 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Pirates to victory over Amboy at Galena Golf Club.
Fulton 161, East Dubuque 220 — At Fulton, Ill.: Crue Meyer shot 52 to lead East Dubuque in a dual loss to Fulton at Fulton Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Galena 212, Amboy 313 — At Galena, Ill.: Ayden Wells carded a 49 to lead the Pirates to victory over Amboy.
