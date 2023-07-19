Western Dubuqur Vs. Mount Vernon Baseball
Buy Now

Western Dubuque's Jake Goodman slides into second during an Iowa Class 3A substate final last week. He is one of 18 area players to earn first-team all-district this season.

 Stephen Gassman

A total of 31 area players earned all-district accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday, including 18 first-team selections.

Western Dubuque led the way with four first-team all-Northeast District selections in Class 3A. They included senior first baseman Isaac Then, junior second baseman Jake Goodman, senior outfielder Caleb Klein and freshman outfielder Brett Harris.

Recommended for you