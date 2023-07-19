A total of 31 area players earned all-district accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday, including 18 first-team selections.
Western Dubuque led the way with four first-team all-Northeast District selections in Class 3A. They included senior first baseman Isaac Then, junior second baseman Jake Goodman, senior outfielder Caleb Klein and freshman outfielder Brett Harris.
Dubuque Wahlert landed senior pitcher Bryce Rudiger, senior outfielder Ryan Brosius and senior utility man Jack Walsh on the Class 3A Northeast first team, along with West Delaware senior utility man Tyrus Werner. Maquoketa junior utility man Braedon Tranel made the Class 3A Southeast District first team.
Class 2A state semifinalists Cascade and Dyersville Beckman Catholic each landed three players on the all-Northeast District first team. Cascade’s representatives include senior catcher Cade Rausch, senior shortstop Mason Otting and sophomore utility man Cooper Hummel, while Beckman landed senior pitcher Nate Offerman, junior outfielder Luke Sigwarth and senior outfielder Luke Schieltz on the first team. Bellevue Marquette sophomore utility man Cameron Templeton also made the first team.
The Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District squad featured Dubuque Hempstead junior outfielder Justin Potts and Dubuque Senior 12th grade utility man Jonathan Wille.
Six area players earned second-team accolades in Class 3A, including Western Dubuque junior pitcher Clayten Lindecker and senior utility man Connor Maiers, Wahlert senior second baseman Patrick Fitzgerald, West Delaware senior first baseman Peyton Aldrich and senior outfielder Will Ward and Maquoketa junior pitcher Dylan Mangler.
Senior 11th-grade catcher Alex Kirman and Hempstead senior shortstop Jonny Muehring made the second team in Class 4A.
Cascade senior pitcher Jase Reinke, senior outfielder Jack Menster and junior utility man Ty Frasher landed second-team accolades in Class 2A, while Clayton Ridge/Central’s Caden Helle received honorable mention.
Maquoketa Valley junior utility man Toby Grimm landed second-team accolades in Class 1A.