It took a little extra sticktoitiveness on Sunday evening for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to remain unbeaten in the young United States Hockey League season.
The Saints scored three times in the final 6:21 of regulation to rally for a 3-1 victory over the defending regular-season champion Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Neb.
“I’m really excited about the team here and what we’re doing, because we just keep finding ways to win,” said Riese Gaber, who scored the game-winning goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. “When it seemed like things weren’t going too well, we managed to pull out a ‘W’ and get the two points on the road, which is always huge.”
Dubuque improved to 4-0 and is just one of two teams without a regulation loss. Waterloo is 5-0.
“The concept of finding different ways to win is so important as you get deeper into a season,” said coach Oliver David, whose team went 4-0 in the preseason. “You really need experience in facing different scenarios, and we’ve gained a lot of that in the short time we’ve been together.
“Tonight, (goalie Erik) Portillo kept us in the game, everyone involved in the penalty kill stepped up, and eventually the power play came through to get us even. It was a well-earned win against a team that’s awfully hard to play against.”
Tri-City opened the scoring midway through the first period and kept the Saints at bay. Felix Carenfelt jumped on a turnover at the Dubuque blue line, skated in and wristed a shot over Portillo’s blocker at the 10:58 mark.
Dubuque came within inches of the equalizer on four occasions, but each time had shots ring off the iron.
The Saints’ power play finally clicked on its fourth opportunity of the game, after Andrius Kulbis-Marino slashed Stephen Halliday as the power forward drove the net late in the third period.
On the ensuing man-advantage, the Saints worked the puck to Wyatt Kaiser at the point. He fed the puck to Dylan Jackson in the right faceoff circle, and he reversed the puck to his twin brother, Ty, who wired a wrist shot past goalie Daniel Allin at the 13:39 mark for his first goal of the season.
“We were pushing pretty hard the whole third period, and all the boys knew we were going to pull through eventually,” Ty Jackson said. “Everybody on the bench was really excited and we generated a lot of momentum from that goal. It wasn’t too much after that and Riese scored.”
The game appeared headed to overtime until Dubuque pressure in the Tri-City zone led to a costly turnover. Mark Cheremeta and Matt Kopperud forced the turnover, and Cheremeta fed Gaber charging down the center of the ice. Gaber beat Allin with a wrist shot over the goaltender’s glove hand for his fourth goal of the campaign.
“It felt like an overtime goal, really,” Gaber said. “I was just reloading in the neutral zone and as soon as I saw we got the puck back, I just skated into the slot. I just had to make sure I got it on net, and luckily it went in.”
Antonio Venuto sealed the victory 22 seconds later with an empty net goal. Jimmy Glynn pressured the Storm defense into a turnover, and a trailing Venuto hit the empty net after having a couple of his shots hit posts earlier in the evening.
“It wasn’t really that frustrating of a game, even though we weren’t scoring,” Venuto said. “It was more a matter of sticking to the process and trusting in our abilities. We knew we were going to make the plays and finish the game out the right way.”
Portillo finished with 13 saves, while Allin stopped 19 shots. Dubuque went 1-for-4 and Tri-City went 0-for-5 on the power play.
The Saints play at Des Moines on Friday and at Sioux City on Saturday.