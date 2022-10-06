Avery Schmidt thrives on competition, and she attacked it head-on Saturday afternoon in the prestigious Marcussen Invitational.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior won her signature event, the 100-yard backstroke, and finished third in the 50 freestyle while helping the Golden Eagles place in the top five in two relays at the 10-team meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“I’ve been swimming the Marcussen the last four years, and I’ve never been able to picture myself winning there,” said Schmidt, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “When I saw I was seeded a half-second ahead of the second-fastest girl, I wanted to go all-out and win it. There is a little bit of pressure when you’re seeded No. 1, especially when the girls behind you are so close with their times.
“I still have some big goals for this year, and it gives me a lot of confidence for reaching them after winning a big meet like the Marcussen.”
Schmidt posted a 1:00.34 to edge Cedar Falls’ Sutton Paulsen by .9 seconds and Jasmine Hill, of Waukesha, Wis., by .93 seconds at the Marcussen. Hill was seeded second.
“Avery hasn’t had many meets this year where she’s had a lot of competition, so it was good for her. She needs that competition,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “A lot of times, she’s racing the clock, which is what we want them to do. But she has her eye on that (Iowa state meet) automatic qualifying time (of 59.54) she hasn’t quite reached the last three years, so having that competition pushes her to go even faster.”
Schmidt has consistently turned in performances of a minute flat in the backstroke this season and hopes to hit the automatic Q time at the city meet in two weeks. From there, she set a goal of reaching the podium (top-six) at state after finishing seventh a year ago.
Schmidt set the city backstroke record of 56.95 while on full taper last season at state. She also swam the 50 freestyle in 24.75 last season and could break the Wahlert school mark of 24.48 set by Nicole Widmyer in 1989.
“Avery’s way faster now than she was at this point last year,” Snyder said. “She’s consistently swimming 1:00’s, and it took us a while to get there last year. And she’s ahead of where she was in the 50 last year, too.”
And she’s still a few weeks away from beginning her taper and seeing bigger time drops.
“I’m at a really good place right now to achieve my goals,” Schmidt said. “Everybody’s broken down right now, so you’re not getting the best times like you did at the beginning of the season. It’s just a matter of fighting through it and swimming the best times you can, so you’re that much better off when you hit your taper.”
