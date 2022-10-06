10042022-wahlertvsseniorswim1-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt won the 100-yard backstroke at the Marcussen Invitational, which she hopes provides a springboard for the rest of the season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Avery Schmidt thrives on competition, and she attacked it head-on Saturday afternoon in the prestigious Marcussen Invitational.

The Dubuque Wahlert senior won her signature event, the 100-yard backstroke, and finished third in the 50 freestyle while helping the Golden Eagles place in the top five in two relays at the 10-team meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

