Tommy Specht appreciated his brief exposure to the professional baseball lifestyle this summer.
In a matter of days, the experience could serve him well in a much more permanent gig.
Specht, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder from Dubuque, has been projected as a Day 2 selection in the Major League Baseball Draft. The first two rounds take place tonight, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
The Cedar Rapids-based Perfect Game USA scouting service listed Specht as the No. 46 prospect in the high school graduating class of 2022 and the No. 170 prospect overall when factoring in college players, while ESPN placed him at No. 159 overall. That would put him in the fourth- or fifth-round range on Monday.
“I feel very happy with where I’m sitting right now, especially considering I kind of rose up out of nowhere in a lot of peoples’ minds last summer,” Specht, 18, said. “I know a lot of people focus on where you were drafted, and it kind of follows you for the rest of your career. But right now, my main focus is getting an opportunity and running with it.
“No matter where it is I get drafted or the (dollar) number it’s for, right now I’m focusing on producing in professional baseball. A lot of work has gone into this already, and I’m grateful for all he support I’ve gotten along the way. I’m ready to start the journey and get to work in a system.”
Specht, who plans to watch the draft from home with his family, could become the second Wahlert graduate selected in as many years. Last summer, the Texas Rangers drafted catcher Ian Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall.
“I’m really going to try to stay open-minded throughout the whole process, because there are no guarantees with the draft,” Specht said. “There’s a pretty wide range of where I could go, so you can’t get too wrapped up in where you’re projected.”
After graduating from Wahlert at the semester to train for the draft, Specht signed to play a limited schedule for the Clinton Lumberkings of the Prospects League. The wooden bat, summer collegiate circuit plays a rigorous schedule that simulates Minor League Baseball, just without the paycheck.
The Lumberkings play in the same ballpark that hosted a Class A Midwest League affiliate for decades. But Major League Baseball eliminated the Clinton franchise when it streamlined the minor league system prior to the 2021 season, and the Prospect League filled the void.
“Playing in Clinton will really benefit me in the end, because it really is set up like what you’ll experience in professional baseball and the whole lifestyle,” said Specht, a University of Kentucky signee. “It starts with getting to the ballpark early and getting your work in. And you have to be ready to play every single day, no matter what, because the competition is so good.
“I had some really good games, but I also had a few tough stretches in Clinton. But that’s good. You have to know how to handle both and keep an even keel through the good times and the bad. It was a great learning experience, and I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity.”
Despite being one of the youngest players in a league designed for players with at least one season of collegiate baseball under their belts, Specht batted .262 (11-for-32) with four doubles and nine RBIs in 11 games. He drew six walks and a pair of hit batsmen while striking out eight times.
“I thought he held his own, without a doubt, and showed very well with us,” Lumberkings manager Jack Dahm said. “He’s such a good kid who works hard and is very humble. He hasn’t been with us for a few days now, but you still hear the guys talking about him in the clubhouse in a positive way, which shows you the respect he had and how well Tommy handled himself around his teammates.”
Dahm believes Specht has the mental makeup to justify an early round draft pick.
“One of the things that scouts always look for is, ‘Is the young man going to be able to handle himself in Minor League Baseball?’ Is he mature enough?’” Dahm said. “From what I saw from Tommy, he can’t go wrong with either decision. If he gets drafted high enough and gets the money he wants, he’ll handle himself very well in professional baseball, because he has a maturity that will allow him to handle the ups and downs.
“The same goes if he goes to the University of Kentucky. Whoever gets him — college or pro — is getting a high-character kid with a lot of skill and a lot of ability, but with room to grow.”
Last month, Specht participated in the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The combine included the top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by USA Baseball and the 30 MLB clubs.
In addition to on-field testing and games, players participated in medical evaluations and educational programming designed to prepare players for careers in the game.
“Being from Iowa and not getting to play in the spring like all the warm-weather states, the combine gave me that opportunity to show what I’m capable of doing, and I thought I showed pretty well,” Specht said. “I tried not to put too much pressure on myself when I was out there. If I think, ‘My future’s on the line here,’ I don’t usually perform my best. I play my best when I’m loose and having fun out there. That’s how I treated it.”
Perfect Game graded Specht as a “10,” which translates to a “potential very high draft pick and/or elite-level college prospect,” and named him to the 2022 National Pre-Draft Showcase Top Prospect List. His outfield throwing velocity of 96 mph ranks in the 99.3 percentile of players evaluated by Perfect Game, his 60-yard dash time of 6.4 seconds ranks in the 98.59 percentile, and his bat exit velocity of 104 mph ranks in the 99.87 percentile.
The Perfect Game scouting report on Specht from the 2022 National Pre-Draft Showcase read, “Strong and physical build with excellent projection. Primary outfielder with quick feet and a clean glove, fields the ball out front and moves through it well. Short and compact arm action with excellent carry out of the hand, made low and accurate throws while displaying elite arm strength. Left-handed hitter with a wide base and a no stride trigger, has a high hand and back elbow set. Very simple and quiet operation with limited movement pre-pitch, gets some barrel tilt on the load and then turns it over and launches. Direct bat path, produced consistent line drives up the middle and showed good balance and extension. Good student.”
