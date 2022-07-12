What started off as promising offensive night eventually fizzled for the No. 4-ranked Dubuque Wahlert baseball team on Monday.
De Witt Central’s Kyle Bixby and Jacob Maher limited the Golden Eagles to just three hits in the final five innings en route to a 7-3 victory in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 semifinal at Petrakis Park. Wahlert, which advanced to the state championship game last summer, finished at 25-13.
The Sabers (16-23) will play No. 7-ranked West Delaware (31-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a berth in the eight-team state tournament next week in Iowa City. West Delaware blanked Maquoketa, 6-0, in the other semifinal in Manchester.
“Credit to them. They came in and believed from the get-go and competed from the get-go,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “They made a couple more plays and kept a few runs off the board. We felt like, as long as we didn’t beat ourselves, we’d be OK. Unfortunately, we weren’t ourselves. We walked too many guys, hit too many guys and gave up a few too many extra bases and left some runs out on the field.
“That’s the game of baseball. In a one-game series, anything can happen. Unfortunately, it did.”
The Sabers scratched out a run in the top of the first to take a short-lived lead. Noah Thein led off with a walk, Drew McAvan singled up the middle, and Maher reached on a hit batsman to load the bases with no outs. Wahlert starter Bryce Rudiger fanned the next two hitters but he hit Kyle Butzlaff with a pitch to force in the run before another strikeout ended the threat.
Wahlert immediately responded. Aaron Savary hustled his way into a one-out double and scored when Carson Cummer tripled into the high sky in right-centerfield. Ben Freed’s sacrifice fly to left field gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
An inning later, Christian Prull belted his third home run of the season – a two-out solo shot to left field – to push the Eagles’ lead to 3-1.
Central pulled even and chased Rudiger in the top of the fourth. Tyson Dunne led off with a base hit, took second on Wyatt Penniston’s bunt, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Paul Kuehn’s ground out to second base.
Thein singled to left and scored on McAvan’s RBI double just inside the left-field line to tie the game, 3-3. Rudiger left after throwing 86 pitches in 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits.
Maher greeted reliever Ryan Brosius with a triple to the gap to give the Sabers their second lead of the night at 4-3. That ended up as the game-winning hit.
In the fifth, the Sabers loaded the bases with two outs on walks to Dunne and Penniston and a hit batsman to No. 9 hitter Paul Kuehn – prompting Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher to bring on ace Aaron Savary in relief. Savary walked Thein to force in a run before fanning McAvan to end the threat.
Savary struck out four and allowed just two unearned runs on one hit in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Wahlert loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth on a Jack Walsh leadoff single, a Christian Prull two-out walk and a Tommy Forbes hit batsman. That chased Bixby, who allowed just five hits and struck out five.
Maher coaxed leadoff man Ryan Brosius into a popup along the right-field line to end the threat.
The Sabers added unearned insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Burzlaff started the frame by being hit by a pitch, and No. 9 hitter Paul Kuehn reached on a two-out error. Thein stroked a two-run single to right to stretch the lead to 7-3.
