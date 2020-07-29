The Illinois High School Association is moving forward with high school sports in 2020-21.
That landscape, however, will look mighty different with a modified schedule announced by the IHSA Board of Directors on Wednesday to help protect schools from the coronavirus pandemic.
The biggest changes include moving football and volleyball from fall to spring 2021, and pushing back baseball and softball to the summer. The plan includes playing all sports over truncated seasons and has been sent to the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) for final approval.
"This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release. "Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.
"I applaud our Board of Directors for choosing a model that allows every student-athlete the opportunity for a modified season. Based on our recent conversations, it is our expectation that today’s plan meets all of IDPH’s safety guidelines and will be approved."
The condensed 2020-21 season dates will see fall sports run from Aug. 10 to Oct. 24; winter sports from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13; spring sports from Feb. 15 to May 1; and summer sports from May 3 to June 26.
"Everyone thought it was leaning this way," Galena football coach Ed Freed said. "But you never know. There was still a lot of uncertainty leading up to today's decision, and it's disappointing because you want to get started and have a normal fall. All we can do is say, hey, we are excited to still get the opportunity to play. They easily could have canceled fall sports altogether. So we're still excited in Illinois that we're trying to get all sports seasons in and we still get to play, and that's the most important thing for these young guys."
Boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming & diving will remain as fall sports, and can proceed to start on August 10 as scheduled. Fall sports will begin with competition limited to conference opponents and other schools in the same general geographical area. Schools will be provided more details in the coming week about the scheduling limits, and scheduling will continue to be assessed throughout each season.
All sports regularly played in the winter, including boys and girls basketball and wrestling, will remain on the winter schedule.
The spring schedule will now include football, volleyball, and boys soccer. For a sport as beloved and well-known for hitting the gridiron on Friday nights in the fall, football programs will have some getting used to in waiting for spring showers to be playing any games.
"We'll have many more days to prepare," Freed said. "It'll be restricted for awhile through the fall with just strength and conditioning, then after Sept. 7 we'll have some open gyms and practices and will take advantage of that. Starting on Feb. 15, up here in northern Illinois that can be a little chilly. So starting in the winter like that will be interesting."
Baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys and girls track & field are just a handful of the sports that will be moved from spring to a summer schedule.
"I hope things are better by then," Galena softball coach Dusty Berning said. "We only had two weeks for our season this past year, so I like it, I really do. I'm happy and excited. The practices will definitely be warmer and outside -- when we practice in the spring, at least a week or two is in the gym because it's too cold or there's snow on the ground. So we'll look forward to no snow on the field this season."
Illinois state tournament decisions will be made on a sport-by-sport basis as each season progresses, but providing postseason opportunities remains a priority of the IHSA, according to the release. This could potentially include culminating the postseason tournaments after regional or sectional rounds, or seeking other non-traditional means to conduct events.
"I understand that today’s announcement will be met with mixed emotions," Anderson said. "Our staff and Board have heard from thousands of people over the past few weeks with ideas, opinions, and proposals on how we should proceed. We respect and understand their passion, because we share in it. It is a great reminder that if we want high school sports to return to normal, we all need to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19."
The IHSA also extended the current Return To Play Guidelines, which will allow sports slated to be played in the winter, spring and summer seasons an additional 20 days of contact between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31.
"We're really just happy to be having a season for all the kids," Berning said. "We're all going to try to do our part to do things safely."