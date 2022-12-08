Growing up on the family dairy farm, Megan Kremer learned the importance of a hard work ethic early in life.
Growing up on the family dairy farm, Megan Kremer learned the importance of a hard work ethic early in life.
The Bellevue Marquette junior credits her strength from her time on the farm as she continues to shine as the Mohawks’ leading rebounder.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is currently ranked third in the state, regardless of class, with 79 rebounds through the first five games of the girls basketball season. During Tuesday’s game against Lisbon, Kremer broke the school record with 23 rebounds, outdoing her previous record of 22 set last season.
“For a girl who had 300 rebounds as a sophomore, we are expecting big things out of her this season,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “She has a lot of natural ability, but she’s also very strong. She gets that strength from her work on the farm.”
Kremer, who saw limited time on the varsity during her freshman season, moved into a starting role last year.
“She’s matured a lot in the last year, and she realizes how important rebounds are,” Kettmann said. “She has really picked it up when it comes to having a leadership role on the team as well.”
Kremer, who stands at 5 feet, 11 inches, said that her height advantage gave her an edge when it came to grabbing rebounds early on in her career.
“I quickly realized how much I enjoyed rebounding, and that became the most fun part of the game for me,” she said.
As a sophomore, she averaged 13.6 boards per game. So far this season, she is at 14.3.
“To be ranked third in the state is a big deal,” Kremer said. “It’s more than just the rebounds, it’s about reading the shooter, getting good position and getting to the ball as quickly as possible.”
Kremer has also scored 41 points to go along with 16 steals, nine assists and six blocks.
“She’s scoring a lot more for us this year and she takes care of the ball well,” Kettmann said. “She’s more of a complete basketball player.”
Kremer said she wants to break her total rebound mark of 300 this season, and is well on pace to do so.
“I take a lot of pride in my rebounding, and I want to keep setting a good example for the other girls on the team,” she said. “I think we have a chance to be really good this year, and everyone is contributing so it should be a fun season.”
(0) comments
