Connor Kurth developed strong study habits long before he became a promising hockey prospect.
So, when he moved to Dubuque for his senior year of high school, he could handle the demands of playing in the United States Hockey League while maintaining a high academic standard.
The USHL on Monday named Kurth as its Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which annually goes to the most exemplary student in the league, and placed him on its six-player All-Academic Team along with Fighting Saints teammate Hobie Hedquist. Kurth became the third Dubuque player in four seasons to earn the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, joining Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Alex Steeves in 2018 and Mason McCormick in 2019.
“It’s a huge honor,” Kurth said. “When you put in the time and the effort in school, it’s always nice to be recognized. It’s cool that the league has awards like this to recognize your accomplishments off the ice.”
Kurth, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., spent his senior year taking a total of 22 credits in online classes from St. Paul Community College and Normandale Community College. The University of Minnesota recruit finished his high school career with a 4.12 grade point average.
On the ice, Kurth tallied 15 goals and 41 points in 52 games to finish fourth in USHL rookie scoring. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the 203rd-best North American skater for this weekend’s NHL Draft after he earned a spot on the USHL’s all-rookie second team earlier this summer.
Kurth’s mother, Jennifer, serves as the education director at the prestigious Gentry Academy in Vadnais Heights, Minn., so his attention to academic detail shouldn’t come as a surprise. Connor Kurth attended the school prior to moving to Dubuque.
“My parents have always said, no matter what happens, you want to have an education you can rely on, because you never know how far hockey will take you,” Kurth said. “From an early age, they pushed me to do my best in school to the point it became more like second nature. If I wasn’t doing my best in school, I may not be going to hockey that night. School always comes first.
“This year was a little more challenging than the last few years when I was in an actual classroom. There was a lot more time management involved. The weekends when we were on the road, you had to make sure you had all of your work done earlier in the week so you could focus on hockey on the weekend.”
Hedquist, a 6-2, 185-pound goaltender from Heron Lake, Minn., also spent his senior year of high school taking online classes. The University of North Dakota recruit finished with a 3.70 GPA.
“(Connor’s) award and the All-Academic Team nominations are an example of the remarkable work by our academic coordinator, JoAnne Gibson,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “JoAnne has worked tirelessly with our players for a long time, and she is a tremendous asset to our club.”
Gibson oversees the “Saints School” program, which includes study tables, helps players with the NCAA Clearinghouse process and offers academic support throughout the season.
“You have to give a huge shout-out to JoAnne,” Kurth said. “She makes sure we get our work done and stay on task. It’s an important role, and it just goes to show the organization values our education as much as they value the hockey side of it.”
In his four seasons as head coach, Oliver David saw Saints players account for nine of the 24 spots on the USHL’s All-Academic Teams. David stepped down at the end of the season to accept an assistant coaching position with EHC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland’s top professional league.