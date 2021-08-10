The concept was simple, yet executed to perfection.
Get a group of family, friends and fans together and raise awareness for mental wellness — and have a little fun while doing it.
Current Clarke University basketball player and former Wahlert standout, Jacob Schockemoehl, hosted the inaugural Hoops for Awareness event Sunday night at the Kehl Center, featuring a 3-point shooting contest and a good old game of 5-on-5 between basketball buddies and longtime friends.
Schockemoehl, who has struggled with depression and anxiety, saw basketball as a perfect way to impose a positive light on the community.
“Today’s world is super-social media driven,” he said. “There’s a lot of negativity on social media, so I just wanted to bring a positive aspect to it through a game we could all kind of relate to. Basketball is like the game of life; it’s a never-give-up attitude. I just wanted to raise some awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.”
Schockemoehl said that his personal experiences with mental health was a driving force to kick-start the event.
“This is definitely personal for me,” he said. “I’ve battled with severe depression and anxiety for about five years; I’ve lost some loved ones to it, so it just motivated me. I want people to know it’s OK to speak up, it’s OK to reach out, it’s OK to ask for help. No one can do life alone and I just want people to understand that.”
The night began with empowering, emotional, and simply authentic speeches from Schockemoehl and longtime friend, Nathan Swift, who has also battled mental health issues.
While it wasn’t easy for Swift to address his personal struggles with the crowd, he wanted to be a leader for the cause.
“Mental health affects every community, so to be able to put something together in our hometown ... get people together, and talk about it because it’s not talked about enough. Just get people more comfortable talking about their own experiences,” Swift said. “Even though it wasn’t easy for me to talk about it, I wanted to do it because I want to be a good example and set a good example.”
Former Dubuque Senior star and current University of Northern Iowa player, Noah Carter, was among the many athletes from Dubuque who participated in Sunday’s events. The participants included current and former college players from the area as well as friends of Schockemoehl who wanted to lend support.
“What Jake Schockemoehl has done here, I’m just happy he invited me,” Carter said. “(Mental health) is definitely a topic that needs to be brought upon and I’m happy that we get to bring it to the mainstream. I couldn’t be happier with what we are doing here. Not many people get the opportunity to come back and play in the city they grew up in, and to do it with friends and family for such a great cause. It just really makes me feel amazing.”
Schockemoehl intends to make Hoops for Awareness an annual event and hopes to grow it in the future.
“Oh yeah, we are definitely going to build off this,” he said. “I’ve got some pretty big-time players who are committed to playing next year, so there will probably be some autographs signed in years to come. I wanna keep building off it and keep it up.”