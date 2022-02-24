Mallory Lindsey’s senior basketball season has been about one thing and one thing only.
After last year’s agonizing defeat in the Wisconsin Division 4 state championship game, Mineral Point’s star point guard is laser-focused on getting her team another title shot.
“You have no idea, “said Lindsey, who is averaging 15.8 points per game as a captain on the veteran-laden Pointers. Oh my gosh, you have no idea how bad I want it. Our teams have come so close each year and it would just be the icing on the cake to get this one.”
Along the way, however, Lindsey has etched her name in Mineral Point history as one of the greatest to ever don a Pointer uniform.
On Feb. 8 in a win against Riverdale, Lindsey became just the ninth player in Mineral Point program history to score 1,000 points for her career. At 1,033 career points, she sits just outside the top five and depending on the length of the Pointers’ postseason run, could move into the top three all time.
“Mallory is special kid,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “She means a lot to me and to this program. Obviously, when you have players like her, it makes coaching a lot easier. Her work ethic and sacrifice to this program and to her teammates is a huge reason why we’ve been so successful the last few years.”
But for Lindsey, who’s team lost in the final seconds in last year’s title game and narrowly missed the state tournament her first two seasons, personal accolades were never the focus.
“That was never the main priority at all,” she said. The team goal this whole year has been the tournament run. This was just a little added bonus along the way.”
As the Pointers get set to kick off their postseason run on Friday, Lindsey has her team primed for a trip to the Wisconsin state tournament, March 10-12, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Mineral Point finished an unblemished regular season at 24-0 and is the No.1-ranked team in Division 4. Keyes feels Lindsey’s leadership is a big reason why.
“She leads both ways,” Keyes said. She is a great communicator, which is one of her biggest strengths, but also the time she puts into it in the offseason and when no one is watching. Champions are made when no one is watching you. She definitely lives by that.”
And the Pointers’ stellar play on the court reflects a mentality that Lindsey commands every day from her team.
“As one of the captains, setting that expectation within the team that we have to come to practice focused every day, said Lindsey, who will continue her career next season at UW-Oshkosh. The team knows what the goal is. They know how bad we all want it so they are going to do whatever they can to help us seniors have one last ride with them.”
The sting of last year’s excruciating championship defeat, Keyes said, is a driving force behind the Pointers’ hunger for another opportunity.
“We have unfinished business; we know how close we were,” he said. We were a 3-point shot with 37 seconds left from a different outcome. We have really worked hard to get ourselves back in that position.”
A state championship would certainly put an exclamation point on a sterling four years, but, however Lindsey’s senior season concludes, the mark she’s left on the program will endure long after.
“Her legacy is imprinted in this school forever,” Keyes said. “She’ll be one of the greatest to ever walk the halls here and maybe the most decorated player in terms of championships and accolades before it’s all said and done.”,