Dubuque Hempstead will be the team to catch this fall.
The Mustangs, who finished seventh in the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall in Fort Dodge, opened the season atop the Iowa Track Coaches Association preseason rankings this week.
And for good reason. The Mustangs return five of their state runners, including top-ranked and defending state champion Keelee Leitzen.
Dubuque Senior holds down the No. 14 spot in Class 4A, while Dubuque Wahlert earned the No. 3 spot in the Class 3A preseason poll.
Here is a capsule look at the girls city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sharon Klein (6th season as head coach, 23rd season in the program)
Last season — The Mustangs went 63-20, took second in the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet, finished third at their Iowa Class 4A regional and placed seventh at the state meet in Fort Dodge for the third straight year.
Returning state placewinners — Keelee Leitzen (soph., state champion, 18:08.0), Julia Gehl (soph., 10th, 18:46), Brooke O’Brien (jr., 18th, 19:24.4), Maddie Digman (jr., 86th, 21:05.7), Ellie Hermiston (soph., 99th, 21:34.9).
Other returning letterwinners — Anna Gehl (sr., state alternate as freshman), Lauren Gehl (soph.), Rachel Richter (soph.), Kaylee Herrig (sr.), Natalie Schlichte (jr., state alternate), Anna Besler (jr., state alternate), Emily Onken (sr., state alternate), Trinity Kessler (sr., state alternate), Isabel Brauhn (soph, state alternate).
Promising newcomers — Freshmen Evie Henneberry, Hannah Mcfadden, Bella Herrig, Mylee Lange, Aubrey Schlichte, Raygan Meehan, Scarlett MisiagBeckler, Abby Dallal, Sophia Kizzier and Grace Morley.
Season outlook — The Mustangs open the season with three runners ranked in the top 12 – No. 1 Leitzen, No. 7 Gehl and No. 12 O’Brien. Klein enjoys an abundance of depth and believes her distance runners will greatly benefit from a year of track & field experience after the 2020 season was wiped out. The depth led to competition in summer workouts, which should set the Mustangs up for sustained success this fall.
SENIOR
Coach — Louie Fischer (18th season, 14th as head coach)
Last season — The Rams went 54-22, won the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, took second in a Class 4A regional championship and finished sixth in the Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Leah Klapatauskas (soph., 40th, 19:53.8), Kaitlyn Miller (soph., 56th, 20:13.1).
Other returning letterwinners — Clara Wagner (soph., MVC frosh/soph champion), Georgia Harms (jr., MVC frosh/soph runner-up), Josie Potts (jr.), Lily Krapfl (jr.), Julia Kilgore (jr.)
Promising newcomers — Emma Chambers (sr.), Jayda Gooch (sr.), Emily Gorton (fr.), Claire Hoyer (fr.), Mena Nauman (fr.).
Season outlook — The Rams open the season ranked No. 14 in Class 4A despite the graduation of current University of Iowa runner Lillian Schmidt, who placed eighth at state. This is youngest group Fischer has coached after graduating an exceptional class of 15 seniors who left a legacy of leadership, dedication and integrity. Super sophs Klapatauskas and Miller will set the tone in training and racing, while Harms looks to follow up a sensational sophomore track season with a breakout season of cross country.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tim Berning (2nd season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles won their Class 3A state qualifying meet to clinch its seventh straight state berth. Wahlert took third at Fort Dodge with 89 points.
Returning state placewinners — Ellie Kirby (sr., 17th, 20:04.2), Ellie Meyer (sr., 22nd, 20:08.2), Laney Duggan (sr., 35th, 20:35.3), Lilah Takes (jr., 45th, 20:50.9), Josie Belken (jr., 71st, 21:38.6).
Other returning letterwinners — Katie Cushman (sr.), Anna Dehn (soph.), Anna VanOtterloo (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Rylee Steffen (soph.), Laura Cushman (soph.)
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles opened the season ranked No. 3 behind a pair of ranked seniors – No. 15 Kirby and No. 18 Meyer. Wahlert figures to be a state meet contender again with five of the seven state-meet runners back. Berning has been impressed by the work the group has put in, both in the weight room and in preseason running workouts.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (16th season, 24th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats qualified a pair of runners – sisters Lauren and Alyssa Klein – for the Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge. Lauren Klein took 46th in her senior season.
Returning state placewinners — Alyssa Klein (soph., 68th, 20:13.5).
Other returning letterwinners — Audrey Biermann (sr.), Lilly Boge (sr.), Leah Digmann (sr.), Kylie Nauman (jr.), Olivia Thul (jr.), Isabella Graber (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Haylee DeLong (sr.), Gabby Kaiser (jr.)
Season outlook — The Bobcats return four of their top six runners from a year ago and figure to be competitive again in the rugged MVC. The key will be staying healthy. Last fall, Boge and Nauman missed much of the season due to injury. Boge and state track champion Biermann ran for the 2019 squad that reached the state meet in Fort Dodge.