Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, center top, directs his team against the San Jose Sharks last month. The former Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach will lead the Atlantic Division at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Fla.
Jim Montgomery exceeded all expectations in his first season as head coach of the Boston Bruins, and he will reap the benefit of it this weekend.
Montgomery, who led the Dubuque Fighting Saints to two Clark Cup championships and one Anderson Cup while coaching in the USHL from 2010-13, will coach the Atlantic Division team in the National Hockey League All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Fla. He earned the nod because the Bruins lead the division at 39-7-5 for 83 points, seven points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8) for the best overall record in the NHL.
One of Montgomery’s top players in Dubuque will be making his seventh All-Star appearance. Johnny Gaudreau will represent the Columbus Blue Jackets on the Metropolitan Division squad.
"Well, for me, it's an honor and I'm honored to represent our team…to me, I'm representing our group and what we've accomplished so far in the first half," Montgomery said. "Unfortunately, we probably deserve to have six guys that'll be All-Stars, but the way the game is run now --- it's not the way it used to be, so not as many guys get the opportunity. I think how they have coaches represent teams with the highest winning percentage is a reflection on how good the team has been playing."
When the Bruins announced his hiring in July, Montgomery faced the challenge of an aging roster that began the season without top left winger Brad Marchand and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy. And captain Patrice Bergeron contemplated retirement before deciding to return to the Bruins.
"I was surprised at how quickly we picked up (the new system) the first 20 games and in the grind of the season," Montgomery said. "What I'm amazed at is their consistency and how hard we've been to play against. I don't think we've been that dynamic offensively over the last 15 games, to be honest, but I think how hard we are to play against has been consistent throughout the year and that's a reflection of our record."
Montgomery has been looking forward to sharing the experience of All-Star Weekend with young sons J.P. and Colin since being named Atlantic coach last month.
"The opportunity for my boys to go and meet all the stars in the league," Montgomery said. "I think that's going to be an incredible experience, very similar to the Winter Classic. There are just certain things in your life you're just very fortunate to be a part of and this will be one of them."
Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour will coach the Metropolitan Division, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer will lead the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season.
Gaudreau, in his first season with the Blue Jackets after spending the first full eight seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames, leads the team with 14 goals and 49 points in 51 games. But the Blue Jackets sit last in the Metropolitan Division with a 15-32-4 record and share last place overall in the NHL with Chicago, which has played three fewer games.
“I have a bunch of family that comes, and it’s nice that it’s in Florida this year, so that’ll be good,” Gaudreau said. “It’ll be nice to get down there and spend some time with some family and friends. It’s a fun weekend. I’ve been fortunate enough to do it a few times now, and when I get the opportunity to go, I want to make the most of it and try to get all my family there and spend as much time with them as I can.”
