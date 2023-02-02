Jim Montgomery exceeded all expectations in his first season as head coach of the Boston Bruins, and he will reap the benefit of it this weekend.

Montgomery, who led the Dubuque Fighting Saints to two Clark Cup championships and one Anderson Cup while coaching in the USHL from 2010-13, will coach the Atlantic Division team in the National Hockey League All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Fla. He earned the nod because the Bruins lead the division at 39-7-5 for 83 points, seven points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8) for the best overall record in the NHL.

