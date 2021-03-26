Here is a capsule look at tonight’s WNIT semifinal:
NORTHERN IOWA (17-12) vs. MISSISSIPPI (14-11)
Site: My Town Movers Fieldhouse; Collierville, Tenn.
Time: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN3
Series record: First meeting
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa is making its first appearance in the WNIT semifinals. The Panthers had never previously advanced beyond the second round. … UNI’s Kam Finley was the Rockford Regional MVP and Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs was named to the all-region team after averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in three tournament games. …The Panthers have won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss coming to Bradley in the MVC tournament. … Northern Iowa is 2-9 all-time against teams from the SEC.