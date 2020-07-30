DES MOINES — Andrue Henry hoped his stellar high school baseball career wouldn’t come to an end on a fly ball with the tying and winning runs on base.
It looked like it might, until the baseball gods smiled on him Wednesday night.
Henry’s misplayed fly ball to left field dropped just inside the left field line, allowing two runs to score and giving Dubuque Hempstead an improbable 7-6 victory over Iowa City High in front of 815 fans in the Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinals at Principal Park.
The Mustangs (16-1) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against Ankeny or Pleasant Valley. City High bowed out at 11-9.
“I really didn’t want my last career high school at-bat to be an out, but they kind of helped me out, it got down and we scored two runs to win the game, so I’ll take it,” said Henry, who was credited with a hit on the ball that dropped between three fielders. “When I was down at first base, I just saw the third baseman and left fielder kind of collide and it hit the tip of their glove, and I was like, ‘Oh, boy.’
“I’ve never been through anything like that before, but it’s a great feeling. The most important thing is we get to come back here Friday and play again.”
Michael Garrett drew a one-out walk to start the seventh-inning rally, and Zach Sabers took a two-out hit batsman. Gable Mitchell came on in relief of Reese Hayden to face Henry.
“That last inning was certainly pretty hairy, but we found a way to get it done,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “I do feel bad for City High, because they pecked away and pecked away and had us beat. But I’ve been on the other side of games like this one, so I know how they feel.
“I think I’m going to sleep good tonight, though, because, I tell you what, my blood pressure had to be about 400 that last inning.”
City High opened the scoring in the top of the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Garrett Bormann led off the game with a four-pitch walk, stole second base, moved up to third on Carter Seaton’s ground out to second base and scored on Mitchell’s ground out to shortstop.
But, as has been the case all season, the Mustangs had an immediate response in the bottom half of the inning, when they batted around. Kellen Strohmeyer reached on a leadoff hit batsman and Henry drew a one-out walk to set the table for right-fielder Logan Runde.
Batting from his stronger side against left-hander Cade Obermueller, the switch-hitting Runde pulled a double to the left-field corner to drive in the first run. After Devin Eudaley walked to load the bases, Max Pins punched a sacrifice fly to right-center to give Hempstead the lead, 2-1. Obermueller walked Trey Schaber and Dane Schope to force in a third run, before reliever Hayden got No. 9 hitter Garrett to fly out to deep center to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
Runde, who had Hempstead’s only hit in the first inning, flashed the leather in the top of the second to end a 1-2-3 top of the second. He dove to snag Jacob Means’ liner to the right-center field gap.
The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas in the second inning to stretch their lead to 5-1. Sabers, Runde (this time batting from the left side) and Eudaley singled to load the bases with two outs. Pins laced a two-run double into the left field corner to make it 5-1, and City High avoided two more runs when shortstop Mitchell made a stellar play on a Schaber bullet and threw a strike to first baseman Means for the third out of the inning.
“It felt really good to get an early lead on them, because it took a little of the pressure off us,” Pins said. “I would have liked to keep going and score a few more, because City High’s a good team and they kept battling back. But I felt pretty confident that we’d still be able to pull it out. We’ve been in situations like that before and came through.”
Hempstead threatened again in the third, when Strohmeyer hit a towering 400-foot triple off the centerfield wall with two outs and Sabers walked. But Hayden got Henry to ground out and end the inning.
Henry allowed only two baserunners, on a walk and an error, and struck out four in four innings of work, but did not factor into the decision. Rapp went to the bullpen in the fifth to keep Henry’s pitch count under 65 so he could throw in the tournament this weekend.
“I felt really good,” Henry said. “I wanted to go a little more, but it was a decision to save my arm and help the team. And that’s the most important thing right now.”
Rapp credited Hayden for shutting the door for four innings. And he tipped his hat to the Little Hawks for making him question the decision.
“We definitely thought we would score three or four more, but he shut us down,” Rapp said. “In retrospect, it was probably a bad move on our part to go to the bullpen, because Andrue was really kind of starting to settle in there.”
Reliever Brock Booth retired the first two batters he faced, but City High pulled within 5-2 after Hayden, Egan Smith and Bormann collected the Little Hawks’ first three hits of the game.
An inning later with Sabers on the mound, Mitchell singled and Kolbe Schnoebelen to start a Little Hawks rally. Back-to-back RBI ground outs by Joey Bouska and Obermueller pulled City High within 5-4.
Smith led off the top of the seventh with a base hit up the middle against Hempstead’s third reliever, Runde, and Bormann bunted him to second. Seaton followed with an infield chopper to the hole at shortstop, and Smith scored when Strohmeyer’s throw handcuffed Henry at first base. Schnoebelen singled up the middle later in the frame, but a perfect relay from Henry to catcher Sabers cut down Seaton at the plate.
After another error loaded the bases, Obermueller gave City High a 6-5 lead with a bases-loaded walk.
“It doesn’t seem real that we pulled this one out,” Strohmeyer said. “It really looked like that fly ball would be caught. It’s crazy. But everything’s crazy these days. Credit to City High, because they fought and fought. We had a couple of errors that helped them out, and we really can’t have that.
“It wasn’t that we stopped hitting. We were still hitting line drives, but they were right at people.”