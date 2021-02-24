MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Had there been just one more quarter, the comeback may have been complete.
The Dyersville Beckman girls could not overcome a scoreless second quarter, and top-ranked Maquoketa Valley had a little too much firepower as the top-ranked Wildcats advanced to the Iowa state tournament with a 43-37 victory in the Class 2A Region 1 championship game on Wednesday night at West Delaware High School.
It looked early on like Maquoketa Valley might run away with the game as senior forward Taya Tucker was dialed in. She accounted for the Wildcats' first 10 points and gave them a 10-3 advantage at the 4:41 mark in the first quarter. Beckman withstood the challenge, however, as Lauren Osterhaus’ bucket followed by an and-1 with under a minute left kept the Trailblazers in it at 13-9 after 8 minutes.
The second quarter was all Wildcats. Sophomore guard Kennedy Rausch came off the bench and lit up the scoreboard with three triples — all nothing but net — to extend the lead to 22-9 at 4:14. After putbacks by Carissa Sabers and Kylie Chestnut, Maquoketa Valley had outscored Beckman, 13-0, and took a 26-9 lead into the break.
It looked dismal at this point for the Blazers, but they came out determined in the second half.
“The third quarter has been our quarter all season,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “If you go back and look at the scores, we probably have more points in the third than we do the entire first half. Everyone always asks if I chew them out, and I don’t; we just have a heart-to-heart and then they realize they can do it. I just wish a few more shots would have gone down for us.”
Beckman (13-10) took that halftime gathering and ran with it. They opened the third on a 7-0 scoring run and extended their zone defense, forcing six turnovers. Senior Kennedy Arens, who led Beckman with 12 points, hit a jumper and a 3, and fellow senior Keely Schmitt knocked down a short jumper to get within 10 at 4:49 left in the quarter.
Arens drained another triple with 2:34 left and Osterhaus’ wide-open layup after a steal kept the Blazers within striking distance at 33-23 going into the fourth.
Sophomore guard Lil McDermott tried to will her team to a comeback as she accounted for Beckman’s first seven points of the fourth. Her jumper to open the quarter made the score 33-25, and her drive to the hoop with 2:55 remaining kept hope alive by cutting the deficit to nine. But the Wildcats’ Tucker, who finished with a game-high 16 points, wouldn’t allow her team to fold. Her bucket and a foul extended the lead to 41-30 and forced Beckman to foul.
Having won seven consecutive games entering Wednesday as one of the hottest teams in the state, Beckman was hoping to ride that momentum into the school’s first-ever state tournament berth.
Nonetheless, Thomason could not be prouder of his team.
“There are no words to describe how proud I am of this group,” he said. “They bought in since day one; they knew how special this year could be. The family in this group was the epitome of that and it took an outstanding Maq. Valley team to beat us tonight.”
Thomason praised his two influential seniors after the game in Arens and Schmitt, as they suited up for the final time for the Blazers.
“Kennedy is our vocal leader — our offensive leader — she’s the one who kind of started this whole thing and got our kids to buy into the program,” he said. She was our ring leader. Keeley is the polar opposite. She’s the quiet one and does what she can defensively. I think she took 13 charges this year, so she will do whatever she can to help out the team. Those two are the ones who got this momentum going, so those are some big shoes to fill.”
Maquoketa Valley (23-0) advanced to its first state tournament since 2013 and was ranked No. 1 in 2A for all but the opening week of the season. Head coach Scot Moenck praised his team for grinding through the adversity of the season.
“We hit some shots late, and hit some free throws,” he said. “I’m just proud of our kids; they have been through a lot the last few years. I’m just so proud of them.”