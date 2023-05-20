HOLY CROSS, Iowa – It’s been a little while, but Tucker Mai proved Friday night he still has a little magic in that left arm of his.
The former Dubuque Senior and Clarke University standout struck out 13, walked three and scattered four hits in seven innings to lead the Dubuque Packers to a 5-1 victory over Pleasant Grove in the championship game of the 10th annual Dawson Besler Memorial Tournament.
“I kind of surprised myself, because I haven’t thrown that much in probably four years,” said Mai, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. “I’ve been kind of off and on since then, but it’s only been an inning of work here and there since then. But I came out, felt good and was throwing fastballs for strikes, so we kind of rode it out until we decided to make the change.
Recommended for you
“I tried to get ahead with the fastball, work fast and throw strikes, and I ended up catching a groove and getting a lot of outs. I’ll be sore in the morning, but that’s OK.”
Pleasant Grove scored its lone run in the bottom of the second, when Garrett Kadolph walked, Matt Schemmel singled and J.J. Connolly reached on a hit batsman. Jay Gadient drove in the run with a bases loaded hit batsman.
But the Packers responded in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Christian Castro and Mike Garritano singled and Ethan Hefel walked to load the bases. Gavin Guns singled to tie the game, and Kai Torres drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the winning run.
“I thought it was going to be an out, so I’m just glad it found a hole and we were able to tie it up,” said Guns, the tournament co-MVP who went 3-for-5 in the championship game. “When you get guys on, you want to move them over and get them in.
“It’s huge for us to win the first tournament of the year, especially after coming pretty close a few times last year. Hopefully, we can get on a little roll this summer and win a few more of them.”
Dubuque tacked on three more insurance runs in the ninth to seal the win. Ben Hefel led off with a towering double to left field and later scored on a wild pitch, co-MVP Jakob Kirman pulled an RBI double off the wall in right field, and Guns added another RBI single.
Castro finished with a pair of hits in the Packers’ 10-hit attack, while Damon Jaeger collected two of the Pirates’ four hits. Nick Marcelli pitched two scoreless innings for the save, and Connolly took the loss after allowing two runs in four innings of work.
Dubuque improved to 7-0 by winning the first semi-pro baseball tournament of what should be a busy season. The Packers joined the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League in addition to playing a full Prairie League slate.
“We have some really good momentum going right now, which is big with us being in both leagues and knowing we’ll have a lot of ballgames this year,” Kirman said. “We have a really good group with a lot of Senior grads and a few Clarke guys mixed in. Being in both leagues, it’s going to take a lot of guys. We have a good core, and with some nice additions, we feel we can compete this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.