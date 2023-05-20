HOLY CROSS, Iowa – It’s been a little while, but Tucker Mai proved Friday night he still has a little magic in that left arm of his.

The former Dubuque Senior and Clarke University standout struck out 13, walked three and scattered four hits in seven innings to lead the Dubuque Packers to a 5-1 victory over Pleasant Grove in the championship game of the 10th annual Dawson Besler Memorial Tournament.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.