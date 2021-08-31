Galena’s Samantha Callahan (left) and East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar lead the pack during a cross country race hosted for the first time in history by East Dubuque High School on Sept. 12, 2020. This fall, the two will run on the same team, as their schools opted to co-op this fall.
A greater sense of normalcy will mean area prep cross country programs in Illinois will have slightly lower numbers this fall.
Last fall, the Illinois High School Association’s decision to move football and volleyball to the spring for the academic year left many area athletes without an opportunity to compete during the fall. So, Galena High School created a cross country program, and a young East Dubuque program picked up a few more runners than originally expected.
Here is a capsule look at the Illinois area programs:
BOYS
EAST DUBUQUE/GALENA
Coach — Michael Eyres (3rd season)
Returning state qualifier — Matt Foote (sr.)
Other returning qualifiers — Wil Quinn (jr.), Lucas Duggan (soph.), Sam Eaton (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Owen Murdock (sr.).
Outlook — The co-op will be strong at the front of the pack, but the lack of depth will prevent it from scoring team points. Eyres hopes to build on a solid 2020, when a team-first attitude helped East Dubuque qualify for the sectional meet. Last year, Galena resurrected its program after several seasons of being dormant. This year, it will contribute to the East Dubuque program. Murdock has shown plenty of promise in early workouts and could be an impact runner despite having no experience in high school cross country or track.
GIRLS
EAST DUBUQUE/GALENA
Coach — Michael Eyres (3rd season)
Returning state qualifier — Hailey Heiar (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Emily Gockel (jr.), Samantha Callahan (jr.), Sydney Einsweiler (sr.).
Outlook — East Dubuque and Galena competed separately last fall, but, by joining forces this season the schools will be able to compete in team races. Heiar finished fourth at the unofficial state meet last year, and Callahan will be a key scorer after placing seventh in the regional a year ago. To make it deep into the postseason as a team, the co-op will have to develop depth. The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will hold the first-ever league meet this fall after a handful of schools decided to add the sport.