The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced new football districts and a new scheduling cycle for Class 4A football this morning.
Following months of study, the IHSAA’s Board of Control decided Wednesday to shift football to a one-year scheduling cycle and adjust the regular season format of large-school Class 4A over competitive concerns.
In response to ongoing classification discussions and the implementation of a success model to 4A, the board used the special session to approve football districts for just one season, dropping the typical two-year scheduling alignment as a one-time measure. As a result, the IHSAA will reassess football formats again following the 2020 season.
“We have solicited lots of feedback from our membership and a one-year cycle gives us more time to evaluate that feedback and work on making classifications better,” IHSAA Board of Control chairperson Rod Earleywine said in a press release. “It’s never going to be perfect, but we acknowledge that there are problems with our current classification system and we need to see what kind of improvements we can make.”
In Class 4A for the 2020 season, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead were placed in Group 5 along with Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Davenport Central and Davenport West. The Rams will play Davenport West, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie from their group, while also playing contests against Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Washington.
The Mustangs will face Davenport Central, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Davenport West from their group, while also getting games against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Davenport North.
Class 4A, currently the division for the state’s largest high schools by enrollment, will feature 40 teams in a new regular season arrangement during the 2020 football season. Seven groups will be organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling. The groups were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success.
No other classifications had this system applied to their redistricting process in this cycle.
“This process took longer than usual because of the focus football has received from our classification committee, and our ongoing conversations with Class 4A programs over their competitive concerns,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in the press release.
Defending Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque will be in the revised District 3, which includes Charles City, Decorah, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware. Dubuque Wahlert is in District 4 with Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Clinton, Marion and North Scott.
Maquoketa has dropped down to Class 2A District 5 with Anamosa, Camanche, Monticello, Tipton and West Liberty.
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman remained in Class 1A with a revamped District 5 that includes Durant, Northeast Goose Lake, West Branch and Wilton.
Bellevue has dropped down to Class A along with Edgewood-Colesburg, and both will compete in District 5 along with Alburnett, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley and North Linn. Clayton Ridge is in District 4 with MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont and Wapsie Valley.
Playoff recommendations out of December’s meeting of the IHSAA football advisory committee, headlined by a proposal for an eight-game regular season and 32 playoff qualifiers in each of Class 3A, 2A, 1A, A, and Eight-Player, were denied by the board on Wednesday.
The postseason featured 32 qualifying teams per class from 2008 to 2015, and consistent requests from the advisory committee and Iowa Football Coaches Association to return to that expanded field were heard, but put on hold during the unique one-year scheduling cycle. A recommendation for nine regular season games and 32 qualifiers was declined by the Board of Control back in December over concerns of reduced player recovery time and scheduling.
The 2020 season will feature nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers in all classes. Playoff procedures – district champions earning automatic berths, Ratings Percentage Index ranking the remaining at-large qualifiers – will stay the same in 3A, 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player. All 16 playoff spots in 4A will be considered at-large and determined via RPI.