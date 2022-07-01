For the second consecutive season, Kansas State University junior Aliyah Carter unanimously earned a spot on the 15-player preseason all-Big 12 Conference volleyball team.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-state outside hitter led the Wildcats and ranked second in the Big 12 with 4.03 kills per set (431 total kills) and claimed her second consecutive all-Big 12 first team and AVCA Midwest All-Region first team honors last season. Carter became the first Kansas State player in the rally-scoring era, which began in 2001, to average more than 4.00 kills a set in two different seasons and be named a unanimous all-Big 12 first-team pick as both a freshman and a sophomore.
Carter played all six rotations and turned in a team-best 13 double-doubles last season while leading the Wildcats to the 18th NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Kansas State finished with a 15-13 record, including 6-10 in the Big 12.
Carter also collected a career-high 269 digs (2.51 per set), including a career-best 20 against Fresno State on Sept. 11. She eclipsed the 20-kill plateau five times last season and now owns 11 career outings with 20 or more kills, which is tied for sixth-most in program history. Her career average of 4.06 kills per set is first in Kansas State history in the rally-scoring era.
Carter joined eight other unanimous picks in preseason polling of the league’s coaches.
The Wildcats officially open the season Friday, Aug. 26 by hosting the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum.
Wing named head coach at Winona State — Winona State University last week named Maquoketa, Iowa, native Seth Wing as its new head baseball coach. He most recently served as the head coach at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, since 2012 and as the school’s athletic director since July 2020.
Wing leaves Cornell as the program’s all-time winningest baseball coach with 176 wins. His teams have posted a winning Midwest Conference South Division record in six of the past seven seasons, and the 2019 squad finished just one win shy of the best-ever Cornell season win tally.
Wing also served as an assistant coach at Winona State between 2003 and 2011 and was on staff when the Warriors advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series and finished second.
Wing played football and baseball for Winona State, a member of the Northern Sun Conference, between 1999 and 2003.
Wing serves as a baseball camp instructor at the University of Iowa and also had stints coaching in the high school ranks, first at Maquoketa in 2000-01 and then at Blair-Taylor (Wis.) High School in 2002-03.
Wing replaces Kyle Poock, who served as the head baseball coach at Winona State for the past 20 seasons and went 491-429-2. Former Dubuque Senior standout Ben Hefel plays for the Warriors.
Zweifel takes UW-La Crosse post — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football team announced the hiring of Michael Zweifel as an interim assistant coach. A former all-American at the University of Dubuque, he will serve as the Eagles’ special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Zweifel is the founder, owner and head of sport performance at Dubuque-based Building Better Athletes, LLC since 2012. He was the wide receiver coach at the University of Dubuque since February 2022 and has been the strength and conditioning coach for the Clarke University baseball team since August 2013.
La Crosse wins WIAC all-sports trophy — UW-La Crosse won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s all-sports trophy for the third straight year and the ninth overall. The Eagles also won the men’s and women’s all-sports awards. Points for the awards are given according to the final conference standings in each sport on an 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
UW-Platteville finished seventh overall, fifth in the men’s race and eighth in the women’s race.
