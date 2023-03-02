Ian Moller received a big-league treatment when he opened his second spring training camp as a member of the Texas Rangers organization.
The Rangers invited the 20-year-old Dubuque Wahlert graduate to the big club as one of four minor league catchers to help with the early workload in Surprise, Ariz. Moller spent his first full season of professional baseball with the Down East Wood Ducks, a Class A affiliate in the Carolina League last summer.
“It’s definitely cool to have a chance to work out with the Rangers, because I’m still a young guy in the organization,” Moller said. “It’s a great opportunity to ask questions and learn from guys who have played professional baseball for a while.
“I know some of the guys already, and they’re all really cool dudes who are easy to talk to. Having an opportunity like this definitely helps slow the game down for you and prepares you for the higher levels.”
The invitation shows how much the organization thinks of Moller. They selected him in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft following his senior year at Wahlert.
Last spring, he earned an opportunity to work with the big leaguers late in spring training. He expected this year’s experience to last roughly three weeks.
“The biggest thing you learn is how to be consistent,” Moller said. “All the dudes in the big leagues have their routines and they’re incredibly consistent. The talent gap between the levels isn’t always as big as it might seem, but the difference is the consistency. That’s the biggest thing they’ll tell you.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed hitting catcher flirted with the .400 mark in August and finished the month with a .327 batting average for Down East. Moller hit below .200 in each of his first three months in the Carolina League before going 18-for-55 with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 11 walks in 17 games in August.
He finished the season with 37 hits in 184 at-bats (.201) with six doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 47 walks, a .366 on-base percentage and .315 slugging percentage in 60 games. Defensively, he threw out 14 potential base stealers and committed just nine errors in 558 total chances for an impressive .984 fielding percentage.
Moller and his family relocated from Dubuque to Texas during the offseason, and the move enabled him to train with several professional players from a variety of MLB organizations. His typical day included weightlifting sessions in the morning and evening sandwiched around baseball-related workouts in the afternoon.
“It’s nice, because there are so many pro dudes in the area down here, and I don’t have to travel very far to workout with them,” Moller said. “And the weather’s a lot better, too. The nice thing is you have an opportunity to work out with a lot of dudes who have the same focus as you do.
“I didn’t put on much weight, but I got a lot stronger during the offseason, which will help a lot during the season. It can really be a grind, so you have to put in the work during the offseason to be ready for it. I’m excited to get the season started.”
Moller said he doesn’t expect to learn his regular-season destination until late in spring training. At some point, he will return to the Rangers’ minor league camp and reconnect with another Wahlert graduate, Tommy Specht, an outfielder in his first full season with the organization after being selected in the sixth round of last summer’s draft.
“Nobody really has a clue until the last week or so,” Moller said. “You have to come to spring training ready to work, and whatever happens, happens.”
