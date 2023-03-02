08232021-ianmoller3.jpg
Dubuque native Ian Moller opened spring training with the Texas Rangers’ big-league team to help with the workload on the organization’s catchers.

 Genaro Espinoza * For the Telegraph Herald

Ian Moller received a big-league treatment when he opened his second spring training camp as a member of the Texas Rangers organization.

The Rangers invited the 20-year-old Dubuque Wahlert graduate to the big club as one of four minor league catchers to help with the early workload in Surprise, Ariz. Moller spent his first full season of professional baseball with the Down East Wood Ducks, a Class A affiliate in the Carolina League last summer.

