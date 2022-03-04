The Dubuque Saints had the Midwest High School Hockey League’s second-seeded team on the ropes for more than two periods Friday night.
But the Des Moines Oak Leafs scored twice in a span of 1:53 early in the third period to escape with a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the league postseason tournament at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Dubuque, the No. 10 seed, knocked off seventh-seeded Omaha, 1-0, in the qualifying round Thursday night and followed a similar game plan for two periods against Des Moines. The Saints went 11-19-2 during the regular season before splitting their two games at the state tournament.
Connor Lucas staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead at the 9:15 mark of the opening period. Just six seconds into a power play, Tyler Lucas won a faceoff in the Oak Leafs zone, and Owen King moved the puck inside the blue line to Lucas who wired a shot on net. Beau Baker created a screen in front, and the shot beat goaltender Aidan Zimmerman.
After a scoreless second stanza, Des Moines knotted the score at 1-1 just 2:34 into the final period. Jakub Tomecek moved the puck to Anthony Meeink at the point, and Meeink skated in between the circles before firing a wrist shot through traffic and past goaltender Jack Leverton.
Mason Pospeshil scored the game-winner at 4:27 while the Oak Leafs enjoyed a power play. Landon Kooker took the puck on the left wing and began to skate behind the net. Instead of carrying around to the other side, he left a backhanded drop pass to Pospeshil, who took advantage of Leverton being out of position to score a tap-in goal.
The Oak Leafs finished with a 33-18 advantage in shots on goal. Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.
The Oak Leafs advanced to play the No. 3-seeded Kansas City Jets at 1:30 p.m. today in the first semifinal. Top-seeded Waterloo will face either the No. 4 Des Moines Capitals, No. 1 Waterloo Warriors or No. 9 Quad City Blues in the 3:30 p.m. semifinal.
The third-place game is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with the championship to follow at 2:30 p.m.