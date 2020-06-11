The WaMaC Conference won’t crown a true champion during a truncated baseball season this summer.
But Dyersville Beckman, Maquoketa and West Delaware all figure to rank among the leaders in a tough seven-team East Division when the season opens Monday.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the WaMaC East Division this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Fred Martin (4th year, 87-36 overall)
Last year — 26-13 overall, 19-7 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday vs. Mount Vernon
Returning starters — Luke Goedken (sr., SS), Nick Offerman (jr., OF/P), Josh Engler (sr., INF/P).
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Westhoff (sr., OF/P), Trent Koelker (jr., INF/P), Bryce Boekholder (jr., INF/P), Riley Fangman (sr., OF/C), Cole Domeyer (sr., C), Owen Huehnergarth (so., C/P).
Promising newcomers — Mitchell Brant (sr., INF), Adam Schmitt (sr., INF/OF), Derick Ludwig (sr., INF), Cam Krapfl (jr., P/1B), Luke Olberding (sr., OF).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return nine players with varsity experience from a year ago, including five pitchers who logged a total of just more than 70 innings a year ago. Engler went 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA and tossed a no-hitter as a junior last summer. Goedken earned second-team all-WaMaC last year, while Offerman and Engler earned honorable mention. Goedken has the highest batting average among returners at .303. Offerman drove in 30 runs last year, Goedken had 21 RBIs and Engler drove in 17.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Raymond Cavanagh (6th season)
Last year — 20-19 overall, 14-12 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday at Independence
Returning starters — Ryne Gruenwald (sr., C/1b/OF), Jack Dostal (sr., 3B/SS/P), Abe Michel (sr., C/3B), Liam Aunan (sr., P/OF), Kole Harmon (sr., 1B/P/DH), Kannon Coakley (jr., P/SS/C), Payton Mangler (jr., P/2B/1B), Mitchel Roeder (soph., P/2B/OF), Hunter Manning (soph., OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Bowman (sr., OF), Dixie Solomon (sr., 3B).
Promising newcomers — Logan Skladzien (jr., 2B), Daniel Coyle (jr., OF/P), Stephen Mask (jr., 1B), Kaleb Whaley (jr., 3B/1B), Grant Michel (jr., 3B), Payton Schueller (jr., OF), Stephen Kuan (jr., OF), Kasey Coakley (fr., P/2B/SS).
Outlook — After several seasons of fielding young lineups, the Cardinals could make a run at the WaMaC East behind nine returning starters, including five seniors. Kannon Coakley earned first-team all-WaMaC after hitting .327 (37-for-113), driving 35 runs and posting a 2.46 ERA in 57 innings on the mound. Gruenwald earned second-team all-WaMaC after hitting .312, while Mangler and Roeder landed honorable mention after combining to throw 95 innings. Last season, underclassmen accounted for 209 innings pitched.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Nate Lahr (7th season, 150-77-1 overall)
Last year — 15-24 overall, 7-19 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday vs. Solon
Returning starters — Logan Woellert (jr., OF/P), Kyle Cole (soph., C/P/OF), Jared Voss (jr., INF/P), Luke Kehrli (soph., INF/P), Isaac Fettkether (soph., C/P/OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Chris LaRosa (sr., INF/P), Luke Farmer (INF/P), Lukas Meyer (soph., INF/P), Conner Funk (soph., OF/P).
Outlook — The Hawks will be young again this season, with only two seniors among the nine players returning with varsity experience. Cole batted .287 with 17 RBIs to earn honorable mention all-WaMaC as a freshman last season and has the highest batting average among the returnees. He also went 2-2 with a 1.25 ERA in 28 innings. Voss returns to the mound after going 3-3 with a 1.00 ERA in 42 innings, second highest on the team last season. Underclassmen pitched 225 of 273 innings for the Hawks last summer.