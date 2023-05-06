Clarke made quick work of its opening opponent at the Heart of America Conference baseball tournament.
Tyson Tucker struck out six in a one-hit shutout, and Brendan O’Connor hit his eighth home run of the season as the Pride routed William Penn, 10-0, in seven innings the first round of the tournament Friday in Ozark, Mo.
Tucker (6-5) threw 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes in a game that lasted just 1 hour and 38 minutes. He walked two and hit one batter.
O’Connor finished the day 2-for-3 with two runs after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Maguire Fitzgerald added a two-run single in the seventh for the Pride, who finished with 14 hits and drew five walks while striking out just once as a team.
Clarke (28-16), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will face third-seeded Grand View (31-11) in the winner’s bracket semifinals at 10 a.m. today. The Vikings took three of four from the Pride during their regular-season series April 28-29 in Peosta, Iowa.
Coe 10-15, Loras 5-1 — At Petrakis Park: Jack Allison’s grand slam spurred an eight-run sixth-inning as Coe pulled away from Loras in Game 1. Dakota Church was 3-for-4 for the Duhawks. Dubuque Wahlert grad Jake Brosius had two RBIs, and Creighton Kreshel went 3-for-4 with five RBIs in the nightcap to lead the Kohawks to a sweep.
Dubuque 15, Simpson 0 — At Indianola, Iowa: Hunter Hicks was 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs, Colton Pfeifer and Daniel Maller added two hits each and Jake Cekander drove in three runs as the Spartans clobbered the Storm. Edward Rosas struck out five and allowed just three hits in a seven-inning shutout.
UW-Whitewater 17-20, UW-Platteville 3-6 —At Whitewater, Wis.: Adam Cootway went a combined 8-for-8 on the day with three home runs and 12 RBIs to lead the Warhawks to a convincing sweep over the Pioneers. Jake Wegner went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in Game 2 for UW-Platteville.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Lawrence breaks WIAC mark — At Whitewater, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Will Lawrence threw the javelin 62.07 meters, breaking the previous record of 61 meters on his first and only throw of the meet, to win a conference title at the WIAC Championships. The Pioneers’ Justin Eichler won the hammer throw (62.58m).
Schwartzhoff 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Clarke’s Emmett Schwarthoff finished fourth in the 10,000 (33:17.27) for the Pride’s top finish on the first day of the Heart of America Conference Championships. James Vandun was eighth in the pole vault (3.80 meters) and ninth in the long jump (6.38m).
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Squires sets facility record — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Clarke’s Grace Squires cleared 3.40 meters in the pole vault, setting the facility record en route to a title at the Heart of America Conference Championships. Teammates Emma Grant (3.25m) and Autumn McLaughlin (3.10m) finished 3-4, and Rory Bickler was fourth in the 10,000 (40:33.49).
Digman sets new WIAC mark — At Whitewater, Wis.: UW-La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a Platteville, Wis., native, set a new WIAC Championships record in the hammer throw, tossing 59.28 meters to break the previous mark of 58.99.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans make move — At Muscatine, Iowa: Matt McQuillen fired a 74 to tie for day’s third-lowest round, Brad Buechel added a 79 and the University of Dubuque (331-317—648) moved from ninth place to sixth after the second day of the American Rivers Conference Championships at Geneva Golf & Country Club. Loras’ William Schimbke shot an 80 as the Duhawks (323-330—658) sit in eighth place overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Dalzell Field: Kyle Konrardy assisted on Owen Hull’s goal in the 79th minute, but the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Hawks edged the No. 14-ranked Rams.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 4, Iowa-Grant 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Reece Rosenkranz was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Will Busch and Riley Rosenkranz combined on a six-hitter as the Cubans beat the Panthers.
Lanark Eastland 1, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Maddox Knauer took a hard-luck loss, striking out seven and allowing just four hits over seven innings, but the Wildcats were held to just three hits themselves in a loss to the Cougars.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Bobcats runner-up — At Coralville, Iowa: Natalie Fangmann shot a 39, and CeCe Ball (40), McKenna Stackis (41) and Addy Jones (42) counted scores as Western Dubuque placed second at the Iowa City Liberty Quadrangular on Thursday with 162 strokes, behind Linn-Mar’s 160.
