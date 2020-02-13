Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A regional girls basketball tournaments that begin play tonight (all games start at 7 p.m.):
REGION 4
First-round games tonight — Easton Valley (11-8) at Prince of Peace (12-9); Wyoming Midland (3-17) at Calamus-Wheatland (11-10); Lisbon (7-14) at Central City (8-12); WACO (5-16) at Burlington Notre Dame (18-3); Highland (6-16) at Winfield-Mount Union (11-10); Hillcrest Academy (2-19) at Lone Tree (11-10); New London (5-16) at Holy Trinity (12-9)
Quarterfinals on Feb. 18 — Easton Valley/Prince of Peace winner at Bellevue Marquette (20-1); Wyoming Midland/Calamus-Wheatland winner vs. Central City/Lisbon winner at Calamus-Wheatland; Burlington Notre Dame/WACO winner vs. Winfield-Mount Union/Highland winner at Burlington Notre Dame; Lone Tree/Hillcrest Academy winner vs. Holy Trinity/New London winner at Lone Tree
Semifinals on Feb. 21 — Top bracket semifinal at Bellevue Marquette; Bottom bracket semifinal at Burlington Notre Dame
Regional final — Feb. 26 at Pleasant Valley High School
Outlook — The No. 2-ranked Mohawks rolled through the regular season and are determined to return to the Iowa state tournament. Marquette lost to state champion Newell-Fonda in the semifinals last season, and with the Mustangs ranked No. 1 and undefeated again this year, the two teams might just rematch in Des Moines, but this time it would be in the state championship game. Marquette has won 16 straight games entering the postseason, with its only blemish coming at the hands of Class 2A No. 9-ranked Maquoketa Valley on the road, 53-38, on Dec. 10. With the graduation of Teona Richman, the question entering the season was if the Mohawks could be as dominant in the paint as they were during last year’s run, and the answer is an emphatic yes. Miranda Peters (senior, forward, 16.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Tori Michel (senior, center, 13.7 ppg, 12.2 rpg) and Ellie O’Brien (junior, forward, 9 ppg, 7.5 rpg) have continued the excellent play in the post, while new guards Delaney Banowetz and Halle Kilburg have stepped up to solidly fill the void of two talented players that graduated ahead of them. Marquette is playing its best basketball of the season and it could be on a collision course with Newell-Fonda at state with revenge in mind. The only other ranked team in Region 4 is No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame, and if the Mohawks run into the Nikes it would be in the regional final. The Iowa state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines runs from Monday, March 2 through Saturday, March 7.
REGION 3
Local game tonight — Edgewood-Colesburg (5-16) visits Central Elkader (18-3) in a regional opener. If the Vikings pull off the huge upset, they would advance to a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 18 back in Elkader against the winner of Wapsie Valley (5-17) at Tripoli (12-8).