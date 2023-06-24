The Dubuque Wahlert softball team bounced back from a lopsided split with a pair of blowout wins on Friday.

The Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles demolished Janesville, 12-0, in four innings in their opening game at the Don Bosco Tournament in Gilbertville, then followed that up with a 9-0 victory over Waterloo Columbus.

