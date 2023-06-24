The Dubuque Wahlert softball team bounced back from a lopsided split with a pair of blowout wins on Friday.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles demolished Janesville, 12-0, in four innings in their opening game at the Don Bosco Tournament in Gilbertville, then followed that up with a 9-0 victory over Waterloo Columbus.
Anna Roling went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs in the win over Janesville. Julia Roth also went 2-for-2 and homered while driving in two runs.
Natalie Ruba earned the victory, allowing one hit and striking out seven over four shutout innings.
Ruth Tauber and Tierani Teslow had three hits and two RBIs apiece in the victory over Columbus. Roth also went 3-for-5.
Roling earned the victory, allowing five hits and two walks over seven innings. She struck out six as Wahlert (23-7) won for the fifth time in six games.
Dubuque Hempstead 9, Louisa-Muscatine 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Lydia Ettema and Mady Pint each went 3-for-4, and Mallory Tomkins had two hits and scored two runs as the Mustangs (23-8) beat Louisa-Muscatine at the Brian Erbe Classic.
Dubuque Senior 3-2, Marion 1-1 — At Wiegand Field: The Rams (18-13) swept a pair of non-conference games against the Wolves to stop a six-game losing streak.
PREP BASEBALL
Iowa City High 9-3, Dubuque Hempstead 3-0 — At Core Field: Jonny Muehring went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in the opener as the Mustangs dropped a pair against the Little Hawks. Curt Saunders Jr. had Hempstead’s only hit in the second game.