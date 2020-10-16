Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa area first-round playoff games:
CLASS 3A
CHARLES CITY (0-5) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (4-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles had a rough go of it in last week’s District 4 championship game against Davenport Assumption, but should be able to bounce back against a Charles City team that has scored 10 points in a game only once this season. The Comets’ highest output this season came in a 64-42 loss to Waterloo East — a team Wahlert defeated, 51-18, in Week 2. The Golden Eagles are seeking their first postseason victory since 2008, but can ill afford to overlook Charles City if they want to advance. The winner plays at Decorah (6-1) in the second round.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Charles City 17
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (4-3) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last meeting — Western Dubuque won, 28-9, in Week 4
Outlook — The Bobcats hit a little speed bump in closing out the final two weeks of the regular season, dropping each of their final two games and missing out on a share of the district championship. The slate is clear now, but Western Dubuque will need to back up a regular-season victory against a team that has played much better of late. The winner of this game will face either Waterloo East (1-6) or West Delaware (7-1) in the second round.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 34, Waverly-Shell Rock 16
WATERLOO EAST (1-6) at WEST DELAWARE (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last meeting — West Delaware won, 62-6, in Week 7
Outlook — The playoff match-makers didn’t do the Trojans any favors in sending them straight back to the site of last week’s thrashing to close the regular season. This has been a tough season for Waterloo East, but it is just two weeks removed from hanging 64 points on a winless Charles City team. However, if this doesn’t trigger the running clock, it’s only because the Hawks pulled their starters at halftime. The winner will play either Waverly-Shell Rock (4-3) or Western Dubuque (4-3) in the second round.
TH prediction — West Delaware 42, Waterloo East 7
CLASS 2A
WEST LIBERTY (3-2) AT MAQUOKETA (2-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMAQ-AM 1320
Last meeting — Maquoketa won in Week 3, 27-6, after missing the first two games of the season due to COVID-19.
Outlook — The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back losses, looking to find their groove in the opening round against a team they handled on the road to start their season. Quarterback Kannon Coakley continues to be the focal point of the Maquoketa offense, and he’ll need to have a big night for the Cardinals to advance. The winner will play the winner of Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at Mount Vernon (6-1) in the second round.
TH prediction — Maquoketa 24, West Liberty 23
CLASS 1A
NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE (1-4) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (4-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last meeting — Beckman won in Week 3, 37-7
Outlook — The Trailblazers are coming off a frustrating home loss to West Branch, which forced a three-way tie for the 1A District 5 title with the Bears and Cascade. Beckman’s offense has been in rhythm this season, with quarterback Nick Offerman ranking fifth in his class in total offensive yards with 1,457 and second in total touchdowns with 21. Trent Koelker leads 1A in receiving yards with 578. The winner meets the Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3) winner in the next round.
TH prediction — Beckman 35, Northeast 16
WILTON (2-5) AT CASCADE (5-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last meeting — Cascade won in Week 5, 34-6
Outlook — Despite plenty of new faces, the Cougars were a bit of a surprise in capturing a piece of the District 5 title, and no new face was more pivotal than running back Jack Menster. The powerful and speedy sophomore is tied for first in his class with 15 rushing touchdowns, and ranks second with 1,140 yards on the ground. The defense has been powered by Ted Weber, who ranks second in 1A with 6 1/2 sacks and leads the state, regardless of class, with 15 1/2 tackles for loss. The winner meets the winner of the Sumner-Fredricksburg (3-4) at Denver (4-3) game in the second round.
TH prediction — Cascade 38, Wilton 12
CLASS A
NORTH LINN (2-5) AT CLAYTON RIDGE (2-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KCTN-FM 100.1
Last meeting — North Linn won in Week 2, 36-22
Outlook — An opening-round contest that’s evenly matched, this game could come down to the wire. Both of these teams will hope to come out healthy with a fierce challenge ahead in the second round: playing at fourth-ranked Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0), which received a bye coming off its first-ever undefeated regular season and district title.
TH prediction — North Linn 28, Clayton Ridge 20
EAST BUCHANAN (2-5) AT BELLEVUE (3-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last meeting — Bellevue won in Week 7, 42-22
Outlook — The Comets and Buccaneers will rematch in the same location just one week later for a playoff opener with much greater stakes. Jacob Waller was tough to handle as a top receiver last year, and now the Comets are using him at running back and he’s racked up nearly 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns. The winner meets the Postville (0-7) at MFL/Mar-Mac (6-1) winner in the next round.
TH prediction — Bellevue 40, East Buchanan 23
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (1-6) AT NORTH TAMA (2-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Wildcats have had a tough season, and they’ll be looking to find some positives as the postseason opens. The winner advances to face the winner of North Cedar (1-5) at Lisbon (5-2) in the second round.
TH prediction — North Tama 21, Maquoketa Valley 17
Season records (Last week)
O’Neill — 23-7 (4-2)
Ortman — 20-8 (2-1)