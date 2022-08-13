DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For baseball fans in Dubuque County, this week was one for the memory books.
But you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that it meant more to than Cody Rice.
Rice and the rest of the USA Patriots — a non-profit traveling softball team comprised of war veterans from all over the country who have lost limbs in combat or non-combat related injuries — were honored at Thursday’s Major League showdown between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams stadium.
Thursday was also the anniversary of the day Rice’s life changed forever.
“(Thursday) was also my alive day,” Rice said. “That was the 10th year from when I got blown up. I stepped on a mine in Afghanistan that rendered me an amputee immediately. It took my right foot and that was 10 years ago to the day (Thursday).”
As a Newark, Ohio native, it was extra special for Rice because he got to cheer on his favorite team.
“I was on the third base line watching my Reds play on the 10th anniversary of my alive day, which was amazing,” Rice said.
The Patriots have competed on many historic fields around the country, including Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the baseball Hall of Fame. But to Rice, Dyersville, Iowa, may just top them all.
“Everybody here is hardcore baseball fans. This is like the mecca of baseball, almost,” Rice said. “At this point, this might be — Cooperstown and here.”
The Patriots capped off a week chock-full of memories on Friday night by walking out of the cornfields at the Field of Dreams movie site for a seven-inning softball contest against the Ghost Players.
While Thursday’s Major League contest didn’t feature any big flies into the corn, several disappeared there on Friday.
Ghost Player Kyle Behnke sparked a first-inning rally with a blast into the left-field corn to stake his team to a 5-0 early lead.
The Ghost Players extended it to 9-2 before Rice inched the Patriots closer with a two-run shot that was easily the furthest hit ball of the night into the left-centerfield sea of green.
“I put it out there way past Shoeless Joe, huh?” Rice joked. “It felt really good. My first one I popped up pretty high, I hit it pretty good, but that second one I really got a hold of it. I’m about 250 (pounds), so when I get it, I can get it.”
The Patriots’ John Mitchell followed Rice’s shot with an impressive one of his own in the same direction to get within 9-7, but the Ghost Players prevailed with a 16-10 victory.
Marv Maiers, head coach of the Ghost Players, was thankful for the opportunity to finally take the field with the visiting war veterans after COVID-19 hampered recent attempts.
“We tried to do this two years ago and we’ve been looking forward to it ever since,” Maiers said. “Does it get any better? Hell, they can come play with us anytime they want to. Just a great group of guys.”
Even after a log-jammed week of baseball, a few hundred faithful fans were present for Friday’s exhibition softball contest.
“There’s still something about this location,” Maiers said. “And this makes it even that much cooler, to have an event like this. I’ve been here for 32 years and I keep saying, ‘I don’t know why they keep coming, but they do.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.