Kory Tuescher figured he might be getting pretty close to the milestone, and he kind of hoped it could fly under the radar.
But, when you make the kind of impact Tuescher has for the better part of two decades, those milestones rarely go unnoticed.
Tuescher picked up the 200th victory in his nine seasons as head coach at Dubuque Wahlert on Wednesday night, when the Golden Eagles blanked Iowa City Liberty, 5-0, to earn a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader split at Petrakis Park. After sophomore pitcher Zach Callahan earned his first varsity win with five-strikeout complete-game two-hitter, public address announcer Marv Mulert brought Tuescher’s achievement to the crowd’s attention.
“I would have preferred for it to just kind of slide by without anybody really noticing, but when it gets out there, it does force you to kind of reflect on everything,” Tuescher, 40, said Thursday morning. “It was actually kind of neat to get congratulatory messages from the special people we’ve had in the program over the years, even going back to when I was an assistant coach and even before that. It’s pretty cool to reconnect with them.
“I’m just very, very blessed to be in the position I’m in. We’ve had a lot of talented players over the years who are willing to play the game the way we want to play it, I’ve been able to work with a lot of awesome assistant coaches and a lot of great parents, and the administration has been very supportive. I’m just a small piece of the puzzle.”
A standout player at Darlington (Wis.) High School and Loras College, Tuescher spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Wahlert and couldn’t have asked for a better mentor than Hall of Fame head coach Jerry Roling, who promoted Tuescher to co-head coach in his final seasons. Tuescher entered this season with a 177-156 record as a head coach and has guided the Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Eagles to a 23-7 record this summer.
At 17-7 in league play, Wahlert trails only Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-4) and Iowa City High (19-5) in the Mississippi Division standings.
“To be honest, I think we as coaches get too much credit for the wins and maybe not enough blame for the losses,” said Tuescher, who has guided Wahlert to three state tournament appearances. “Right now, I’m thinking more about the three walk-off losses I caused us earlier in the year because I didn’t do something differently.”
But it’s not about wins and losses, or even state tournament appearances, in Tuescher’s program.
“With Tish, it’s more about developing all-around people than anything else,” said Austin Savary, the ace left hander who led Wahlert to state in his final three seasons before graduating in 2017 and becoming an all-Northern Sun Conference performer at Winona State University. “If he can develop good baseball players while he’s at it, that’s just a bonus. He made sure we were all accountable, which, in hindsight, prepared all of us for life after Wahlert.
“I know he was very influential on my baseball career, too. He was so thorough in everything he did, so we were well-prepared for anything that could happen on a baseball diamond. That made the transition to college a lot easier for me.”
The Savary boys had a role in a vast majority of Tuescher’s wins since 2014. Alex Savary played two seasons of varsity ball before moving on to Buena Vista, Austin Savary made the varsity as a sophomore in 2015, and current junior Aaron Savary is already in his third season with the varsity.
“Jeez, I bet they’ve been involved in about 80 percent of those wins, in one way or another,” Tuescher said.
The family element took on a whole new meaning this summer. Tuescher’s 5-year-old son, Quincy, serves as a bat boy and often comes through with good-luck gestures for the players on their way to the batter’s box.
“To have my son be there pretty much every game and have the guys treat him as one of their own …” Tuescher said, his voice starting to crack. “That justifies being gone from home and being at a baseball practice in 10 degree weather in January. I trust that the guys will do the right things around Quincy, even if they’re upset with something that happens on the field.
“There is a lot of failure in sports, especially baseball. And we all have to have a release valve, myself included. But you have to do it without (poor) language, yelling, throwing something or kicking things. It’s not easy. You have to get it out without providing negative energy. But, in the end, that makes us better individuals and a better unit.”
Coaching high school baseball in Iowa can be difficult when you have young children at home. Tuescher still loves it, thanks to a supportive family and understanding assistant coaches.
This season, Tuescher delegated more responsibilities to assistants Matt Kass and Owen Funke. The offseason work begins in January, and the season can run into late July with a trip to the state tournament.
“I love the fact Iowa still has summer baseball, but it is a challenge,” Tuescher said. “It’s a big time commitment, especially if you want to compete at a high level. It means a lot to me that my assistant coaches allow me to feel like I don’t have to be at every single offseason workout and the players hold themselves accountable and get their work in no matter what.
“It really is a collaborative effort. And that’s why I don’t really feel comfortable getting all the credit for wins.”