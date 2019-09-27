Since 2015, the Western Dubuque boys golf team has been a part of the city meet. More often than not, the Bobcats settled for fourth place and aimed at getting better.
Better has arrived.
Jax Stelzer earned individual city champion honors with a 77, Max Naumann fired an 85 and Davis Stelzer and Casey Perrenoud each added 86s as the Bobcats finished with a 334 and claimed the city championship in their fifth year at the city event on Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
As far as WD’s standout junior is concerned, it’s never too early to look ahead at repeating next year.
“(Coach) informed us before we played that Western Dubuque has never won the city meet,” Jax Stelzer said. “It feels good to have that city crown, especially with a lot of our friends on the other teams. Next year will be interesting and we’re going to try to go back-to-back. These guys will really come after us next year and it will be fun to see.”
The first round of the meet was cancelled due to weather, cutting the event down to a single round. Dubuque Wahlert was runner-up with a 347, with Dubuque Hempstead placing third with a 351 and Dubuque Senior finishing fourth with a 355.
But for the Bobcats, this crown was all about the work put in by the players over the past five years to make this win possible.
“It’s exciting, we’ve come a long way in five years and even since I started coaching here,” Western Dubuque coach Ben Wilson said. “We were not very good the first couple of years. We’ve just got guys that are dedicated to working over the summer and improving all the time. That’s really all it takes. You don’t have to grow up playing golf. If you commit yourself starting your freshman or sophomore year, you can get a lot better a lot faster. We just have guys that enjoy the game and our committed to getting better.”
The weather conditions were difficult for all players at the start, with a wet course and high winds. But Jax Stelzer settled down and pulled away on the back nine.
“It was pretty windy today, but really the key was staying focused and getting to the back nine,” Jax Stelzer said. “I’ve shot well there before in the city meet and I felt pretty confident. The greens were really fast and the ball was getting moved by the wind, but it calmed down and I was able to shoot well on the back.”
Jax’s turnaround came as no surprise to his coach.
“Once the wind died down, Jax got locked in on the back side,” Wilson said. “He had a couple bad shots that led to some bogeys, but other than that he was rolling. Just a great round from a heck of a player.”
Ben Vaassen and Will Coohey fired 85s to lead the Golden Eagles. Nolan Martineau shot an 88, while Nick Splinter and Ben Cummer added 89s.
Kyle Arthofer and Kyler VandenBerge each fired 84s to front the Mustangs. Nate Kaesbauer shot an 87 and Ben Onderick had a 92.
Nick Obbink led the Rams with an 87. Brady Schiesl and Nate Obbink fired 89s while Timmy Casey and Aidan Obermueller shot 90s.
All teams return to action next week in town at the final rounds of the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meets.
On Monday, Wahlert and Hempstead will be at the Valley Divisional back at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, and on Tuesday the Mississippi Divisional will be at Bunker Hill with Senior and WD.