Here is a capsule look at the local teams this season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division (the NUIC has now split into three divisions of North, South and West):
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Scott Schaber (third year, 44-12)
Last season — 20-7, lost in regional final to Lanark Eastland
Key returning players — Paige Middendorf (Sr., C); Carly Wemett (Sr., G); Brittany Dietzel (Sr., F); Anna Berryman (Soph., G/F)
Outlook — The Warriors made another deep run in regionals last season before losing in the final to Lanark Eastland, which also eliminated Galena and Stockton en route to the state championship game. It’s another loaded corner of the state this year and the Warriors graduated veteran leaders in Allie Berryman and Cassidy Feyen. However, East Dubuque returns senior starters Paige Middendorf (8.8 points and 7 rebounds per game last year) and Carly Wemett (4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game) as well as top bench players and part-time starters Anna Berryman and Brittany Dietzel. Berryman is an electric scorer and along with Dietzel provides lengthy defenders in the Warriors’ always stout defense under Scott Schaber.
GALENA
Coach — Jamie Watson (10th year, 161-86)
Last season — 19-9, lost in regional semifinals to Lanark Eastland
Key returning players — Sami Wasmund (Sr., G/F); Mackenzie Muehleip (Sr., F); Corinna Noble (Jr., G); Gracie Wubben (Sr., G); Maggie Furlong (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Pirates ran into the buzzsaw that was Lanark Eastland in the regional semifinals last season, denying the program another regional final game on its home floor. Galena has reloaded, however, with its top eight scorers back in the fold for this season. An experienced group of three senior starters will help bring along younger talent that has put in the work over the offseason. Sami Wasmund is one of the best attackers of the basket in the conference and is on the verge of reaching 1,000 career points. Mackenzie Muehleip provides another strong post and Corinna Noble is a sharpshooter from beyond the arc.
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Dave Wiegel (eighth year, 101-95)
Last season — 18-8, lost in regional semifinals to East Dubuque
Key returning players — Claire Wienen (Sr., G); Morgan Shetler (Soph., G); Sara Miller (Sr., F); Kara Conklin (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Wildcats appeared primed to make a postseason run last season, but were stopped by East Dubuque in the regional semifinals. The biggest hurdle the co-op faces this season is filling the void left by graduated dynamic playmaker Tabria Thomas, who is already making an impact with the University of Dubuque women’s team as a freshman starter. Claire Wienen aims to step into an even bigger scoring role, and as always under Dave Wiegel, the Wildcats will certainly pride themselves on defense.
STOCKTON
Coach — Tim Timpe (fourth year, 72-23)
Last season — 27-5, lost in sectional final to Lanark Eastland
Key returning players — Tiana Timpe (Jr., G); Elizabeth Eisfeller (Sr., G); Katie Wright (Sr., G); Kenze Haas (Soph., F)
Outlook — It’s been a phenomenal two-year run for the Blackhawks, finishing as state runner-up two years ago and then falling to Lanark Eastland in the sectional final last season. With four starters back in the fold, Stockton figures to be back in the state hunt this winter. The catalyst will be Tiana Timpe, an all-state guard that is still only a junior. One key to how far the Blackhawks go will be an inexperienced bench that will need to make strides throughout the season.
WARREN
Coach — Kelsie Johnson (third year, 16-44)
Last season — 7-22
Key returning players — Brianna Anderson (Sr.); Jess Griffin (Sr.); Kimmy Raab (Sr.); Sydni Sigafus (Jr.)
Outlook — The Warriors continued making strides under Kelsie Johnson last season with seven victories. Warren boasts speed and height on its roster with the hopes of continuing to progress in a vastly deep and experienced conference. With only two returning starters in Brianna Anderson and Jess Griffin, other players will aim to step into bigger roles this season.